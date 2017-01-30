Kerala students’ stir draws political parties into fray

Thiruvananthapuram: Twenty days into the strike by students of the Kerala Law Academy in the state capital, demanding removal of its principal Lakshmi Nair from her post, all major political parties have been forced to join issue with the students.

Students have raised a number of charges against Nair, including nepotism, verbal abuse, favouritism and racist slurs against students. Besides being principal of the college, Nair is a socialite, celebrity chef and television personality.

The issue took a serious turn on Monday, when the Peroorkada police in the state capital registered a case against her under non-bailable provisions for alleged racist remarks against students.

The case was registered on the basis of a petition by a dalit student in the college. Some dalit students have also alleged that Nair had forced them to do duty at her restaurant.

As the student stir gathered steam, all political parties have been forced to join issue with the students. Bharatiya Janata Party leader V. Muraleedharan has been on fast in support of the demands raised by the students.

On Monday, Communist Party of India Marxist veteran and former chief minister, V.S. Achuthanandan spoke in support of the students, remarking that when those in authority fail to take action in such matters, their stance will not succeed.

Congress MLA K. Muraleedharan threatened that he too would go on a fast in support of the students’ demands if no decision is taken about the college within the next 48 hours. Muraleedharan said he would give the government time until the next cabinet meeting on Wednesday to take a firm decision regarding the students’ demands.

Besides the allegations against the principal, it has now come to light there is no proof that the college is affiliated to the Kerala University. Both the Law Academy and the university have said that they do not have the copies of the affiliation letter. Adding to the mystery, the university website lists the academy as a government college though it is a private institution.

Advocate Vincent Panikulangara who has gone to court in the past against the Kerala Law Academy said the institute has no affiliation to the university. His revelation puts a question mark over the eligibility of many senior lawyers who have passed out of the academy, and on the verdicts delivered by judges who were also alumni of the Kerala Law Academy.

The ruling Communist Party of India Marxist is under pressure as both the BJP and the Congress are aiming to take the students’ stir forward, embarrassing the government.