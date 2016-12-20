Kerala police face flak from CPM leaders over arrest of social activist

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Communist Party of India Marxist leaders, including former chief minister V.S. Achuthanandan and the party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have criticised the state police force over the arrest of a writer and theatre activist, Kamal Chavara for allegedly insulting the national anthem.

The matter took a turn for the worse after police detained one Nadeer Gul Mohammad who had been to the hospital in Kozhikode to assist Chavara, on the charge that Mohammad had links to Maoists.

Police said they detained Mohammad because there had been a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, known as the UAPA, for allegedly distributing Maoist pamphlets among tribals.

Mohammad’s arrest prompted Chavara to go on a hunger strike in hospital, demanding that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan hold talks with human rights activists in the state regarding their concerns.

Chavara himself was booked on the basis of a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party activists, who said he had insulted the national anthem through one of his social media posts.

Former chief minister Achuthanandan said “it is not through repressive measures that police morale should be kept up”.

He warned that the government should take care that the people do not get a feeling that it was adopting a fascist style of functioning.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said it was not right to slap UAPA against writers and social and political activists.

“Police should not have slapped charges of anti-national activities on Chavara. Such a move shows the arrogance of the police”, he said.

Balakrishnan said the UAPA was introduced in a particular context, and that the Act should not be misused by police.

Nadeer Mohammad was released on Tuesday after the statements of Achuthanandan and Balakrishnan.