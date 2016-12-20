Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Kerala police face flak from CPM leaders over arrest of social activist

Activist’s arrest prompts Chavara to go on a hunger strike in hospital

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Communist Party of India Marxist leaders, including former chief minister V.S. Achuthanandan and the party’s state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan have criticised the state police force over the arrest of a writer and theatre activist, Kamal Chavara for allegedly insulting the national anthem.

The matter took a turn for the worse after police detained one Nadeer Gul Mohammad who had been to the hospital in Kozhikode to assist Chavara, on the charge that Mohammad had links to Maoists.

Police said they detained Mohammad because there had been a case against him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, known as the UAPA, for allegedly distributing Maoist pamphlets among tribals.

Mohammad’s arrest prompted Chavara to go on a hunger strike in hospital, demanding that chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan hold talks with human rights activists in the state regarding their concerns.

Chavara himself was booked on the basis of a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party activists, who said he had insulted the national anthem through one of his social media posts.

Former chief minister Achuthanandan said “it is not through repressive measures that police morale should be kept up”.

He warned that the government should take care that the people do not get a feeling that it was adopting a fascist style of functioning.

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said it was not right to slap UAPA against writers and social and political activists.

“Police should not have slapped charges of anti-national activities on Chavara. Such a move shows the arrogance of the police”, he said.

Balakrishnan said the UAPA was introduced in a particular context, and that the Act should not be misused by police.

Nadeer Mohammad was released on Tuesday after the statements of Achuthanandan and Balakrishnan.

More from India

tags from this story

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

It is raining cash across India

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

Why are many Indian expats dying young?

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Costly mistake UAE tenants not prepared for

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Bad debt: How expats can clear names

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party

Expats busted in Riyadh for compound party