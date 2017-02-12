Kerala officials pull down Law Academy gateway

Thiruvananthapuram: Revenue department officials of the state government on Sunday pulled down the illegally constructed gateway of the privately-run Kerala Law Academy in the state capital.

The pulling down of the gateway is the latest development in the student picketing at the academy that led to the removal of its principal, Lakshmi Nair, and a likely reclaiming of a large chunk of the land that had been leased to the academy decades ago by the state government for educational purposes.

The land is proposed to be taken back by the government because of apparent violation of the lease agreement by the academy in its use.

The allegations against the academy that triggered the student protests were that its principal had racially abused some students and that the academy itself had violated norms of the land lease agreement with the state government by running a hotel on the campus and also letting out building space to run a co-operative bank.

The month-long protest at the academy was also assessed as an image setback for the Students Federation of India (SFI), the students’ wing of the ruling Communist Party of India Marxist. The SFI withdrew from the strike against the academy management while student unions of other political parties continued their strike and finally got the academy and government to accede to their demands.

Following a directive from the revenue department the academy authorities had removed the gate, but when it failed to remove the whole gateway within the stipulated 24 hours, revenue authorities carried out the task on Sunday, using heavy earth-moving equipment.

According to a report submitted by the revenue principal secretary, P.H. Kurian, the academy’s gateway had been constructed illegally on land owned by the water authority.