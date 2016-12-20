Mobile
Kerala mother falls to death, trying to reach child through balcony

Her two-year-old son was accidentally locked inside the apartment

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: A young mother in Kerala fell to death from the 14th floor of her apartment in Kochi in an attempt to enter the apartment through the rear balcony after she was accidentally locked out of the apartment, and her child inside.

The incident happened on Monday in the south Indian state’s commercial capital.

Megha Sujith, 23, wife of businessman S. Sujith, had gone outside the apartment to throw the household trash in the bin kept for the purpose.

While she was out, the strong breeze slammed the door shut, locking her out and leaving her two-year-old son inside the apartment. Reports said the door could be opened only with a fingerprint password, and that the woman’s details had not been registered.

The woman immediately alerted the apartment security staff who tried their hand at opening the door. Meanwhile, the cries of the child reportedly prompted the woman to try the daredevil act of accessing the rear balcony of the apartment through an exterior staircase.

In the attempt, she fell from the 14th floor to the ground after hitting the roof of a car parking area.

The couple had moved to the apartment just six months ago.

Local media reported that the door had closed in similar fashion on two previous occasions and that building security men had climbed up to the balcony using the exterior staircase and opened the door from inside.

This may have led to the woman to try doing it herself.

