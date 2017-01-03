Kerala liquor outlet does Rs10m worth sales in a day

Thiruvananthapuram: Despite myriad moves to curb drinking, tipplers in Kerala appeared to be poised to break new consumption records, with one being broken over the New Year weekend.

On December 31, a new record was created in the state’s liquor consumption statistics with a premium spirits outlet run by the state-owned Consumerfed clocking liquor sales worth Rs10.28 million (Dh554,648). Premium spirits outlets offer an upmarket option for liquor buyers, as against the regular liquor retail outlets run by the Kerala State Beverages Corporation.

The record-breaking sale was clocked at the Consumerfed outlet at Vytilla in Kochi, Kerala’s commercial capital. The sales value included that of beer and wine, besides other spirits.

Underlining the buoyant liquor sales in Kochi during the year-end, an outlet of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation in the city sold liquor worth Rs 4.86 million on the same day, December 31.

Across the state, the Kerala State Beverages Corporation, which has far more outlets than Consumerfed, sold liquor worth Rs 590 million on December 31.

The record liquor sales happen even as the state government is considering options about relocating its liquor retail outlets in the backdrop of a Supreme Court directive in December that liquor bars and retail outlets cannot be located by the sides of state or national highways.

The previous United Democratic Front government had pushed for a policy of total prohibition, and banned sale of liquor in all hotels except five-star properties.

When prime minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes in November, there had been a drop in liquor sales owing to non-availability of currency. However, the sales have since picked up, leading to a new sales record being created on New Year’s eve.