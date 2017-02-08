Mobile
Kerala law students end strike after getting principal ousted

The strike was called off after it was agreed that a new principal would be appointed

Image Credit: Archive
Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: The 29-day-lostrike by students of the privately-run Kerala Law Academy in the state capital ended on Wednesday after the education minister, C. Raveendranath, ironed out an agreement with them.

The ruling Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI) and its students’ wing, the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) had been under pressure after the latter struck a deal with the academy, which was rejected by the other student unions.

“This was not a deal done in the kitchen. What is special about Wednesday’s discussion is that those who lost in the semi-final also came to the final,” said Shubhesh Sudhakaran, state secretary of the All India Students’ Federation, the students’ wing of the CPI, in a reference to the SFI. SFI also participated in Wednesday’s final discussion, although it had called off its strike earlier.

The strike was called off after it was agreed that a new principal would be appointed as per the norms of the Kerala University. The key demand of the students had been the removal of the principal, Lakshmi Nair, who is also a celebrity chef and television personality, from her post. College director Narayanan Nair, who is also Lakshmi Nair’s father, agreed to the students’ demand.

The students also insisted that legal proceedings be continued with regard to the case against Lakshmi Nair regarding alleged racial abuse of some students.

The students were assured by the government that it would intervene if the academy management backtracked from any promises made.

The students’ stir at the academy had attracted wide attention in the state, and matters took a serious turn on Tuesday when one of the students climbed a tree in an apparent suicide bid. Two other students doused themselves with petrol in another such attempt.

These attempts appeared to force the government to get involved, after having soft-pedalled on the matter for nearly a month.

The students’ stir had been taken up by the opposition parties, Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). BJP leader V.V. Rajesh and Congress leader and MLA, K. Muraleedharan had been fasting in a show of support. Both of them ended their fast on Wednesday after the protest was dissolved.

However, the dispute regarding the land on which the academy is functioning did not come up for discussion on Wednesday. The academy, which is functioning on land allotted to it on lease by the government, is alleged to have violated the lease terms.

The matter of land ownership and use was not taken up in the discussions with students because it did not directly concern them.

India
