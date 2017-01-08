Kerala IAS cadre on warpath

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Administrative Officers in Kerala have decided on the unusual step of going on protest for a day, alleging harassment through vigilance probes against some of them.

Their ire is directed at the vigilance director Jacob Thomas, an Indian Police Service officer of the director general rank.

In recent weeks, vigilance investigations have been under way against senior IAS officers in the state including Tom Jose and K.M. Abraham. The IAS officers are also upset about including one of their colleagues, Paul Antony, as an accused in a case of nepotism filed last week against former industry minister, E.P. Jayarajan.

To mark their protest against “victimisation”, IAS officers in the state, with the exception of district collectors, will go on a mass leave on Monday. They also plan to meet chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday morning to apprise him of the situation.

This is probably the first time that IAS officers in a state cadre are undertaking such a protest against alleged harassment by way of investigations against some of them.

Their move may also place them on a collision course with the Left Democratic Front government in the state. So far, chief minister Vijayan has backed Thomas in the latter’s drive against bureaucrats accused of graft. However, IAS officers are unhappy about the vigilance director being given authority to judge the conduct of other civil servants.

Countering Thomas’ position, IAS officers have alleged that when he was director of ports, one of his actions had caused financial loss to the exchequer. The IAS officers argue that if Thomas is not restrained, it will affect the morale of the team.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the chief minister was to blame for the clash of opinion between bureaucrats. Describing Vijayan as the “weakest chief minister Kerala ever had”, Chennithala alleged that the government had no control over bureaucrats and that the state was facing a governance crisis.