Kerala groom among four killed in motorcycle accidents

Thiruvananthapuram: In a series of motorcycle accidents in Kerala over the weekend and on Monday, four people died, including a young man whose wedding engagement was scheduled for Monday.

Joji P. Abraham, 26, whose wedding engagement was scheduled for Monday, was killed in a collision of two bikes at Paruthupara in Kottayam district late on Saturday night.

Joji was travelling with his brother Jaison, 30, on their bike late on Saturday night in last-minute preparations for the engagement ceremony when tragedy struck.

Their motorcycle collided with another bike carrying two people identified as Jobin, 20, and Arjun, 20. All four riders were thrown on to the road in the collision. Local residents helped move them to hospitals, but Joji died on the way.

Joji was working in Qatar and had been in Kerala for the engagement ceremony. His brother Jaison, who is hospitalised with grievous injuries, is based in Italy. Their father Abraham, based in Qatar, left for Kerala on hearing about the tragedy, local media reported.

During the past three days, there were three other road accidents involving two-wheelers, all in Kottayam district, that claimed three lives.

In Changanacherry, Varghese Joseph, 66, who was in hospital after being hit by a bike, passed away. The accident happened at Thengana near Changanacherry on Saturday night.

At Paika near Pala in Kottayam district, a tipper lorry hit a bike on Monday, claiming the life of Vishnu V. Das, 23, a resident of Erumely.

At Ramapuram near Pala a bike and a scooter collided on Monday, claiming the life of a local Congress leader, Thomas Augustine, 56.

Last week, Kerala police had launched ‘Save our fellow traveller’ (SOFT), a trained volunteer force to render quick medical assistance to road accident victims. The programme is envisaged to cover the entire state.

In 2015, as many as 4,130 people lost their lives in road accidents in Kerala. In 2016, the first 10 months had claimed 3,539 lives according to the latest statistics available.