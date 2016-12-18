Mobile
Kerala film director Kamal gets Pinarayi’s support in national anthem issue

Kerala chief minister sees efforts to communalise the issue by the BJP cadres

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: When Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadres in Kerala protested against popular Malayalam film director Kamal over his stance on the national anthem being played in movie halls, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came forward to back the director.

It all began with a Supreme Court of India directive earlier this month that made it mandatory to play the anthem before every movie in cinema halls.

The directive came during the International Film Festival of Kerala, and director Kamal had said he did not approve of the idea. Kamal is the chairman of the Chalachitra Academy.

The director’s stand led to supporters of the Yuva Morcha, BJP’s youth wing, marching to his house in Kodungalloor and singing the number.

Kamal fired back by filing charges against the activists for dishonouring the anthem by singing it in such a manner.

The issue was given a communal twist when BJP-affiliated organisations referred to Kamal as Kamaluddin, apparently in a bid to bring his religion into the limelight.

Chief minister Vijayan on Sunday condemned the move against Kamal, saying: “Kamal does not need any certificate of patriotism from the Sangh Parivar [family of Hindu nationalist organisations] units”.

Vijayan added, “No one should harbour the idea that this kind of intolerance can be practised here”.

The chief minister also said that it seemed efforts were on to communalise the issue.

Since the Supreme Court’s decision, nearly a dozen people have been arrested from theatres in Kerala for not standing up when the anthem played.

On social media, the apex court’s directive has been lampooned, with one joke saying that a crook who was hiding in a bush was caught by the police when he stood up for the national anthem.

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

