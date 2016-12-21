Mobile
Kerala economist accuses Modi, FM of changing their word on old notes

New directive is in conflict with the initial announcement made by the government

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: As India’s federal government continued being fickle about the rules regarding the return of demonetised currency notes to banks, an economist from Kerala hit out at India’s Prime Minister, calling his decisions a breech of trust.

After announcing on November 8 that all Indians had time until December 30 to return demonetised Rs1,000 and Rs500 notes to banks, the federal government changed its stance on Monday, saying those who were returning notes worth more than Rs5,000 would have to explain why they had delayed returning the bills.

Kerala State Planning Board member, dean and professor of the School of Development Studies in Mumbai, R. Ramakumar handed over Rs5,000 to a bank, and when asked about the delay, said he had trusted the PM and the finance minister when they said one could hand the notes in by December 30.

In a written statement to the bank, Ramakumar said, “I trusted the words of my prime minister and finance minister that I have time till December 30, 2016, to remit old notes. But they changed their mind”.

The bank cashier balked at the explanation given by Ramakumar, but when the professor insisted that this was indeed the reason, bank authorities had to relent and accept the money.

Ramakumar’s post about the incident went viral on social media; it was even shared by Kerala’s finance minister, T.M. Thomas Isaac.

“Professor Ramakumar’s response was superb. If everyone writes like this, Modi will be shamed a bit,” Isaac wrote on social media.

According to the new directive of the federal government, those who remit more than Rs5,000 in old notes will be allowed to do so only once, and will be questioned by two bank officials regarding the reason for their delay in handing over old notes.

This directive is in conflict with the initial announcement by the government that there was no need to panic and people had time until December 30 to turn in the old notes.

However, as criticism grew about the frequent change of word by the federal government on returning old notes, the Bharatiya Janata Party once more changed its stand on Wednesday. Now those remitting old notes will not be questioned by bank officials.

