Kerala CPM, CPI spar over Law Academy strike

CPI is upset over the CPM’s hesitation in taking over the academy’s land

Image Credit: Supplied
Pinarayi Vijayan and Kanam Rajendran
Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram The Communist Party of India — Marxist (CPM) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) — the two leading partners in Kerala’s ruling Left Democratic Front coalition — are on a collision path over the manner in which each has approached the students’ strike against the management of the privately-run Kerala Law Academy.

Different student organisations with the exception of CPM’s student wing, the Students Federation of India, are on strike demanding the removal of the institution’s principal and celebrity chef, Lakshmi Nair.

They also want the state to take over the government-owned land on which the private academy has been functioning for decades.

While the SFI is not participating in the strike, other student unions including the CPI’s student wing have been staging demonstrations.

The CPI is upset over the CPM’s hesitation in taking over the academy’s land, and is toeing the students’ line that the Pinarayi Vijayan government is in cohorts with the Law Academy management.

Arguing for a government takeover of the land on which the academy is functioning, an article in the CPI’s mouthpiece, Janayugam said “dustbins are awaiting those who reject the lessons of history”, in a clear reference to the LDF government’s reluctance to take over the land.

The editorial piece in Janayugam went on to state that it was unfortunate that the stand taken by the education minister in his conciliatory talks between the management and students was almost like being the “megaphone of the management”.

Stung by the CPI’s comments, CPM leader and former minister E.P. Jayarajan retorted on Monday that Janayugam had become “a puppet in the hands of those who are out to destroy the Left”.

“The CPI is not such a strong party. It has no strength in the state. The internal rifts in the CPI are behind the strike going on at the Law Academy,” Jayarajan said.

He said the allegations were aimed at tarnishing the government, and appealed to the CPI to show more maturity and refrain from making public statements tarnishing the government.

Jayarajan was the industry minister before being evicted from the cabinet following allegations of nepotism in making appointments in the industry department.

India
