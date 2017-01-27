Kerala CPM, BJP spar after bomb attack in Thalassery

Thiruvananthapuram: State leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala are waging a war of words after a country bomb was thrown at a meeting addressed by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday.

The incident happened in the evening near Thalassery in Kannur district when Balakrishnan was speaking at a memorial event for a CPM worker, K.P. Jithesh. An activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the CPM, was injured in the bomb attack.

Kannur district secretary of the CPM P. Jayarajan on Friday blamed the BJP for the bomb attack, stating that it was “an organised attack aimed to destroy the peace in Kannur district”. Kannur has been a hotbed for CPM-BJP clashes which has cost dozens of lives in the past years.

The BJP hit back, saying that the bomb attack was a ploy by the CPM to get over the public anger over the recent killing of a BJP worker. BJP leaders alleged that the bomb-throwing incident was only a conspiracy by the CPM to repair the dent to its image following the murder of the BJP worker.

BJP leader M.T. Ramesh alleged that the CPM was attempting to unleash riots in the state, and that there would be a strong rebuttal if it resorted to such tactics.

The bomb-throwing at Balakrishnan’s event has triggered fresh clashes between the two parties. Following that incident, stone-throwing was reported at BJP offices in a few places in Kannur district.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran suggested that there should be fresh legislation to ensure proper compensation for those who lose their lives or assets in political attacks and clashes. Sudheeran said the compensation money should be raised from those who are responsible for such attacks.