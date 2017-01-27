Kerala CPM, BJP spar after bomb attack in Thalassery

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kerala CPM, BJP spar after bomb attack in Thalassery

BJP says the bomb attack was a ploy by the state’s ruling party

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: State leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Kerala are waging a war of words after a country bomb was thrown at a meeting addressed by CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on Thursday.

The incident happened in the evening near Thalassery in Kannur district when Balakrishnan was speaking at a memorial event for a CPM worker, K.P. Jithesh. An activist of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the CPM, was injured in the bomb attack.

Kannur district secretary of the CPM P. Jayarajan on Friday blamed the BJP for the bomb attack, stating that it was “an organised attack aimed to destroy the peace in Kannur district”. Kannur has been a hotbed for CPM-BJP clashes which has cost dozens of lives in the past years.

The BJP hit back, saying that the bomb attack was a ploy by the CPM to get over the public anger over the recent killing of a BJP worker. BJP leaders alleged that the bomb-throwing incident was only a conspiracy by the CPM to repair the dent to its image following the murder of the BJP worker.

BJP leader M.T. Ramesh alleged that the CPM was attempting to unleash riots in the state, and that there would be a strong rebuttal if it resorted to such tactics.

The bomb-throwing at Balakrishnan’s event has triggered fresh clashes between the two parties. Following that incident, stone-throwing was reported at BJP offices in a few places in Kannur district.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran suggested that there should be fresh legislation to ensure proper compensation for those who lose their lives or assets in political attacks and clashes. Sudheeran said the compensation money should be raised from those who are responsible for such attacks.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
bharatiya janata party

Also In India

S.M. Krishna takes potshots at leadership

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

New drivers killed 49 people on Dubai roads

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Fuel prices to rise in UAE for February

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Migrants with valid US visa grounded in Cairo

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Trump bans refugees, 7 Muslim countries entry

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services

Etisalat apologises for disruption to services