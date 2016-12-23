Mobile
Kerala court orders probe into alleged nepotism during Congress rule

Court ordered investigation into alleged appointments of people connected to former chief minister Chandy

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram

A vigilance court in Kerala has ordered a probe into alleged nepotism charges against leaders of the previous United Democratic Front government.

The court directive is significant, considering that Kerala’s Left Democratic Front government had quickly eased former industry minister E.P. Jayarajan out of the cabinet when he was accused of appointing relatives to government positions. Jayarajan was considered the second-in-command in the Pinarayi Vijayan ministry.

The Thiruvananthapuram Vigilance Court on Friday ordered investigation into alleged appointments of people connected to former chief minister Oommen Chandy and nine other leaders. The court has asked for a report by February 6.

Those facing investigation include Chandy’s cabinet colleagues Ramesh Chennithala, Anup Jacob, V.S. Shivakumar, P.K. Jayalakshmi, K.C. Joseph and K.M. Mani.

The allegation is that these leaders appointed kith and kin to government positions, bypassing recruitment procedures. The preliminary investigation will look into the persons who were thus appointed, and what norms were violated in making such appointments.

Once the preliminary report is submitted by February 6, the vigilance court will decide whether to register a case and proceed with further investigations.

Meanwhile, the preliminary investigation into the nepotism charges against former LDF minister, E.P. Jayarajan is progressing.

The decision to oust him from the cabinet after allegations were raised against him, had given an image boost to the LDF government.

