Kerala college student set on fire apparently as affair sours

Young man pours petrol on woman at the School of Medical Education in Kerala

Image Credit: File
A young man set a female student on fire, after their affair had apparently soured in Kottayam district in Kerala, India. For illustrative purposes only.
Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: In a gruesome incident on a college campus in Kottayam district in Kerala, a young man set a woman student on fire, apparently because their affair had soured.

The tragic episode was reported from the School of Medical Education, where the youth, identified as Adarsh, 25, poured petrol on the woman, identified as Lakshmi, 21.

There were no regular classes at the college on Wednesday and the woman, who is a student of physiotherapy at the college, had been to the campus to write an examination. When Adarsh drenched her in petrol, she ran out of the classroom.

However, he poured petrol on himself, too, chased her and then set both of them afire. Two other students identified as Ajmal and Ashwin also suffered minor burns in their attempt to save Adarsh and Lakshmi.

The condition of Adarsh and Lakshmi was reported to be critical. Both have been admitted to the local medical college hospital.

The incident comes at a time when college campus are restive, with students up in arms against private college managements and raising various demands.

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

