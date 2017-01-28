Mobile
Kerala college principal faces action as rot spreads in education

Allegations against principal include favouritism, nepotism, violating privacy of girl students and racism

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: The ongoing turbulence in Kerala’s higher education sector that witnessed clashes and widespread destruction in some engineering colleges has now spread to the law education sector, and a lady principal is facing action by the university.

A subcommittee of the Kerala University’s syndicate that went into the allegations against Lakshmi Nair, principal of the privately-run Kerala Law Academy in the state capital, has recommended firm action against her.

The allegations against her by students include favouritism, nepotism, violating privacy of girl students by placing cameras at strategic locations near the girls’ hostel and toilets, and racism.

Nair, who is a celebrity chef, socialite and television personality, has denied the allegations and had offered to “correct mistakes if any”, but the students are pushing for her removal. The syndicate subcommittee has reportedly recommended that she be debarred for five years, keeping her out of the purview of conducting examinations.

One of the allegations against her is that her son’s fiancee, Anuradha, was given a free rein in the college and was given 19 marks out of a maximum of 20 in an internal examination, despite having an attendance of less than 50 per cent. The subcommittee recommended that the girl be handed a year-out, which means she can rejoin the college after a year.

In the draft report of the subcommittee, on which the university will take a call, it was reported that the principal had misbehaved with students and had placed cameras at “inappropriate places” in the girls’ hostel.

Different students’ organisations have been on strike in the college campus for a fortnight, demanding Nair’s removal from her post. On Saturday, actor and Bharatiya Janata Party MP, Suresh Gopi visited the college campus to offer support to the indefinite fast being conducted by his party colleague V. Muraleedharan against the college management.

State Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said that in the absence of any action coming from the state government, the state governor should involve himself in the students’ demands against the college management.

Over the past three weeks, there have been strikes on different engineering college campuses in the state, with students alleging poor quality of infrastructure and extreme disciplinary actions by managements.

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

