Kerala actress’ abduction attempt: Police on trail of accused, theories abound

Thiruvananthapuram: The main accused in the attempt to abduct a popular Malayalam actress on Friday night, ‘Pulsar’ Suni continued to evade the police for a third day even as theories abound in film and social circles about what might have led to the abduction attempt.

Those theories were provided more fuel when a national media reported that a leading Malayalam actor and the sons of a politician may also have played a role in the abduction drama.

Meanwhile, the movie fraternity across India announced their support to the actress and condemned the attack on her. The pan-India condemnation of the incident followed a public gathering of Malayalam movie stars on Sunday to pledge support to the actress.

Among film stars from outside the state who voiced support for the actress were Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar and south Indian actors Vishal, Samantha and Siddharth.

The actress was returning home to Kochi on Friday night from a shooting location in Thrissur when she was waylaid by a gang who forced their way into her car, threatened her that they would inject her with drugs, and drove around with her for well over an hour, threatening her all the while.

When the actress finally managed to escape, she reached the home of movie director, Lal and called the police. Police believe that the actress’ current driver, identified as Martin, and ‘Pulsar’ Suni, who used to be her driver, were both part of the conspiracy hatched to abduct the actress.

The actress told police that she had heard the gang members stating that they were part of a ‘quotation’ gang, the local parlance for a gang that undertakes criminal assignments for an assured payment.

It is believed that the gang that tried to abduct and molest the actress had taken a Rs3 million ‘quotation’.

What remains unclear is who had given the ‘quotation’ to abduct her and ruin her career, and what was the intention behind harming the actress.

Local MLA, P.T. Thomas who had intervened in the incident on Friday night itself, said he would not believe the rumours that film producer Anto Joseph or director Lal had a role in the abduction as indirectly suggested by some media reports.