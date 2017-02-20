Kerala actress’ abduction attempt: Police on trail of accused, theories abound

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Kerala actress’ abduction attempt: Police on trail of accused, theories abound

Farhan Akthar, Siddharth lend support

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: The main accused in the attempt to abduct a popular Malayalam actress on Friday night, ‘Pulsar’ Suni continued to evade the police for a third day even as theories abound in film and social circles about what might have led to the abduction attempt.

Those theories were provided more fuel when a national media reported that a leading Malayalam actor and the sons of a politician may also have played a role in the abduction drama.

Meanwhile, the movie fraternity across India announced their support to the actress and condemned the attack on her. The pan-India condemnation of the incident followed a public gathering of Malayalam movie stars on Sunday to pledge support to the actress.

Among film stars from outside the state who voiced support for the actress were Bollywood actor Farhan Akthar and south Indian actors Vishal, Samantha and Siddharth.

The actress was returning home to Kochi on Friday night from a shooting location in Thrissur when she was waylaid by a gang who forced their way into her car, threatened her that they would inject her with drugs, and drove around with her for well over an hour, threatening her all the while.

When the actress finally managed to escape, she reached the home of movie director, Lal and called the police. Police believe that the actress’ current driver, identified as Martin, and ‘Pulsar’ Suni, who used to be her driver, were both part of the conspiracy hatched to abduct the actress.

The actress told police that she had heard the gang members stating that they were part of a ‘quotation’ gang, the local parlance for a gang that undertakes criminal assignments for an assured payment.

It is believed that the gang that tried to abduct and molest the actress had taken a Rs3 million ‘quotation’.

What remains unclear is who had given the ‘quotation’ to abduct her and ruin her career, and what was the intention behind harming the actress.

Local MLA, P.T. Thomas who had intervened in the incident on Friday night itself, said he would not believe the rumours that film producer Anto Joseph or director Lal had a role in the abduction as indirectly suggested by some media reports.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Top Bihar Congress leader goes underground

Framed Gallery

Pictures: Famine strikes South Sudan

GNTV Videos

PlayFiroz Merchant, man with a heart of gold
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Watch: School bus crosses 180 km/h

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Look: Inside one of costliest villas in Dubai

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Dubai driver arrested after stunt goes viral

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

Plane crashes into mall in 'massive fireball'

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

VAT in UAE: Ministry, companies now hiring

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

Tower fire started in restaurant kitchen

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Woman, 63, gives birth to baby girl in Dubai

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore

Caution: 10-feet waves offshore