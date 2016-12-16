KCR supports Modi on demonetisation

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Friday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate more steps to eliminate black money in the country.

Extending his support to the move to demonetise Rs500 and Rs1,000 currency notes, KCR told the state assembly on the first day of the winter session that if the purpose of demonetisation was realised 100 per cent, the transformation of the country would be incredible.

Replying to the debate on demonetisation in the assembly during which all opposition parties lashed out at the centre over the manner in which the currency notes were declared invalid, KCR hoped that the centre would follow up with more steps for a “total clean-up”.

He also expressed hope that Modi would take steps to clean up politics and introduce state funding of elections.

Rejecting the opposition’s charge that the state government was responsible for the hardships faced by people for money, KCR said that the state had no option but to follow the decisions taken by the centre. He admitted, however, that people were facing some hardships.

“Keeping in view the difficulties and inconvenience faced by the people following the implementation of this [demonetisation] measure, the state government is constantly holding discussions with the central government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The state government is also suggesting remedial measures from time-to-time”, he said.

“The Government of Telangana wholeheartedly supports this measure taken in the interests of the nation. At the same time, the Government of Telangana is of the view that the Union Government should initiate many more steps towards elimination of all forms of black money”, KCR said.

He suggested that besides currency notes, black money held in the form of diamonds, gold, shares, foreign currency and black money generation through crony capitalism and flow of black money into the country through money laundering from British Virgin Islands, Mauritius and Singapore should be regulated. “The Government of Telangana is of the firm belief that these efforts to eliminate black money should continue till the goal of complete transformation of the nation is realised”, he added.

About his efforts to alleviate the sufferings of the people on account of demonetisation, KCR referred to his meeting with Prime Minister Modi on November 19.

The state Chief Secretary also wrote two letters to RBI requesting it to supply about Rs50 billion (Dh2.7 billion) in small denominations to the state.

“In response, the officials of the Reserve Bank of India have indicated to the Chief Secretary on 15th December that cash for meeting requirements of the people of the state will be supplied”, he said.

The RBI has so far supplied Rs191.09 billion in cash to Telangana, and the people in the state have cumulatively deposited Rs574.79 billion into their bank accounts.

KCR assured the House that the government was closely monitoring the situation. At the same time, he listed various initiatives encouraging cashless transactions in the state.

“On a pilot basis, the State Government is making all-out efforts to make Siddipet Assembly Constituency cashless. Already, Ibrahimpur village of this constituency has been converted into a cashless village”, he said.

The State Government will shortly launch TS Wallet in a manner that will provide confidence to people in cashless transactions, he added.