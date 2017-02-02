Jharkhand teachers click toilet selfies to save jobs

Patna: Hundreds of schoolteachers from the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand are clicking selfies with toilets and submitting them to prove they don’t defecate in the open and thus save their jobs. A mineral-rich state, Jharkhand, was carved out of Bihar in November 2000.

The harried teachers took the initiative after local authorities declared that they would fire all teachers who fail to use toilets at home from their jobs. The bizarre “selfies with toilets” order has been issued by the authorities in West Singbhum, one of the 24 districts in Jharkhand. The teachers were told not only to send selfies with toilets, but also an undertaking that they are using them at home to escape the wrath of authorities.

“Contractual teachers will be fired from jobs whereas permanent ones will face disciplinary action if they don’t have toilets at home,” the administrative head of West Singbhum district Shantanu Kumar Agarhari told the media Thursday.

Authorities took to harsh measures in the wake of the state government’s proposed plan to declare Jharkhand an “open-defecation free state” by March this year. Very recently, the state chief secretary Rajbala Verma shot off missives to the heads of all districts saying open-defecation by teachers could be a hurdle in meeting the March deadline.

What the government apparently meant was that teachers are role models for society and if they join the cleanliness campaign, this will motivate students and society at large.

“Except for a few, most of the teachers have submitted their selfies with toilets. Now, we are sending the same to the district head,” a local education department official Nilam Alian Toppo said. As per an official report, there are a total of 2,205 primary and middle schools in the district.