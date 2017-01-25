Mobile
JDU to stay out of Uttar Pradesh polls

Party decision a move to prevent split in secular votes

Gulf News
 

Patna: The Janata Dal United (JD-U) headed by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has decided to keep out of assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh which goes to polls next month. The seven-phased elections begin from February 11.

The JD-U party made this announcement on Wednesday at the end of party’s two-day core committee meeting. The meeting chaired by the chief minister discussed in details every aspects about the party’s position in the UP and possible division in secular votes before deciding to opt out of contest.

“The party has decided not to contest the UP elections to prevent split in secular votes,” JD-U spokesperson KC Tyagi told the media today adding it was indeed shocking that a broader secular alliance as was seen in the case of Bihar didn’t take place in UP.

Party insiders, however, said the JD-U was forced to walk out of contest as no party showed willingness to join hands with it which has no base in UP.

Kumar in the capacity of JD-U president tried hard to enter into poll deal with the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) of Ajit Singh and then looked eager to join hands with the ruling Samajwadi Party but none showed any interest in JD-U.

Its final hope got fully dashed when the SP led by Akhilesh Yadav entered into electoral alliance with the Congress without including any other party in the poll deal for the UP. All these developments eventually prompted the Bihar CM not to join poll battle, reports said.

Strangely, Kumar was the first leader to kick off poll campaign in UP very much in advance and this was launched from Varanasi — the Lok Sabha constituency of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Subsequently, Kumar held his party rallies in various pockets of UP.

At a meeting of party’s national council meeting held in Rajgir in October last year, the party leadership even projected Kumar as a perfect challenger to PM Modi. The party also authorised him to explore options for a broad anti-BJP front to taken on Modi in the next Lok Sabha polls. Amid this background, the sudden move of the JD-U to stay from poll contest has stunned the general party workers.

Only last week, state JD-U president Vashishtha Narayan Singh said the JD-U had planned to go it alone.

The Congress today welcomed the move of the JD-U. “The Congress party welcomes the move of the JD-U. It will prevent split in secular votes,” said state Congress chief Ashok Chaudhary. He cited certain circumstances which failed to form a Bihar-like grand alliance accommodating all major secular parties.

