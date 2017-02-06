Jayalaltiha’s death unexpected, no conspiracy, doctors say

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jayalaltiha’s death unexpected, no conspiracy, doctors say

Doctors say she was under sedation for 25 days, sepsis and diabetes led to her death

Image Credit: PTI
British Doctor Richard Beale along with a doctor team, who was involved in treating the late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa when she was admitted in Apollo Hospital, explaining about the various procedures involved while treating her during a press conference in Chennai on Monday.
Gulf News
 

Chennai: London-based doctor Richard Beale, who treated Jayalalitha until she died in December, on Monday ruled out any “conspiracy” behind her death.

Addressing the media here, Beale said: “There was no conspiracy. She [Jayalalitha] had severe infection. She had supportive care.”

Ahead of AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala being sworn in as chief minister, the Tamil Nadu government organised the media conference involving Beale and doctors from Apollo Hospitals to clear the air surrounding the death of Jayalalitha.

Beale said Jayalalitha, who headed the AIADMK, was diagnosed with sepsis bacteria in blood. He said people with sepsis become unwell in hours or days.

He said sepsis and diabetes led to Jayalalitha’s death, which he added was “totally unexpected” as she seemed to be recovering at one stage.

Beale said the issue of taking Jayalalitha to London for treatment was discussed but was not taken forward as she was against it as the necessary medical facilities were available here.

He said the idea of exhuming Jayalalitha’s body for post-mortem was ridiculous. Although a Hindu, Jayalalitha was buried at the Marina beach at an event attended by tens of thousands of mourners.

According to Tamil Nadu government doctor P. Balaji, the total bill for treating Jayalalitha came to Rs 5-5.5 crore. “I am told the bill has been given to the family members of Jayalalitha.”

According to Babu K. Abraham, Respiratory Medicine Specialist at Apollo Hospitals where she died, Jayalalitha suffered cardiac arrest around 5 p.m. on December 5.

She was given cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) for 20 minutes.

He said as there was no heart rhythm, Jayalalitha was put on ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) which would take 24 hours to show result.

Abraham said it was a collective medical decision comprising all doctors who had treated Jayalalitha including the doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, that it was futile to continue with ECMO.

A decision was taken to remove ECMO after informing Jayalalitha’s family.

 

No response

 

According to Beale, a range of tests had to be done when a patient is put on ECMO.

He said in Jayalalitha’s case, it became obvious there was no response.

Queried about Jayalalitha’s last moments, Abraham said the late chief minister had told a doctor that she was feeling breathless.

Abraham said Jayalalitha was on the road to recovery at one stage. She was able to take a few steps and had resumed talking.

He said Jayalalitha was in hospital for 75 days and for 25 days she was under sedation.

He said government officials and Sasikala were briefed on Jayalalitha’s health daily.

Questioned whether Tamil Nadu Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao met Jayalalitha in the hospital, Balaji said he did so during his second visit. “Jayalalitha showed him a thumbs up sign,” Balaji said.

The doctors said no part Jayalalitha’s body was amputated.

According to the doctors, normal embalming process was followed after Jayalalitha’s death.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Teen lovers use single rope to commit suicide

Framed Gallery

Plight of Iraqi refugee children at Khazer camp

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

4 accused of disposing of prostitute's body

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Expats complain about limited Insurance cover

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Revealed: Where to find jobs in UAE today

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Rent one-bed apartments at Dh45,000 or less

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared

Dh1.2b claims for Dubai hotel fire cleared