Jaya’s Hyderabad home is also in the name of Sasikala now

Hyderabad: Who has inherited the wealth and vast empire of valuable properties left behind by the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalitha?

One can get an idea from the case of Jaya’s home in West Marredpally area of Hyderabad which the Tamil Nadu politician had purchased while she was working in films.

The government record here reveals that the house was now in the name of Sasikala Natarajan, once her close friend and now a convict serving jail sentence in a disproportionate assets case.

Jaya also had a grape garden in outskirts of Hyderabad which she visited regularly till the mid nineties, but later disposed off and purchased a two-storied house in Radhika Colony in West Marredpally.

The property was in the news as the Secunderabad Cantonment Board has served a notice for the recovery of property tax of Rs35,424 (Dh1,943) recently.

As the tax was not paid for the two years despite reminders, the Board officials have put up a notice on the gate. “We had to do it as the house was locked,” a SCB official said.

Jayalaitha had treated Hyderabad as almost her second home and acquired many properties in the city and surrounding areas. One such was JJ Garden, spread over an area of nearly 18 acres, in Medchal in the city outskirts and it had a sprawling grape garden during the time Hyderabad was known as grape city. This land was purchased from different people in the name of Jayalalitha and her mother Sandhya from 1968 onwards.

Her other properties in Hyderabad also include a 14,000-square feet building in Srinagar colony.

It was not clear whether other properties of Jayalalitha in Hyderabad were also transferred in the name of Sasikala.