Jat stir in Haryana: More protesters join on Day 2

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Jat stir in Haryana: More protesters join on Day 2

The Jats are demanding fulfilment of demands like release of youths arrested during the Jat agitation last year

Gulf News
 

Chandigarh: More protesters joined the agitation of the Jat community on Monday while security forces and authorities were on high alert in 19 districts where the protests are being carried out.

At various protest points in different districts of Haryana, the number of protesters, including women, was higher than that on Sunday.

In Jhajjar district in south Haryana, the district administration ordered the suspension of all calling services, including internet services like 2G, 3G, 4G, Edge, voice calls and GPRS, SMS services and bulk messages provided on mobile networks from 8am to 6pm on daily basis, with immediate effect.

Jhajjar District Magistrate Ramesh Chander Bidhan directed the telecom service providers to ensure compliance of these orders.

“Any person found guilty or in violation of these orders would be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

The authorities have ordered that all liquor shops within the jurisdiction of five km around Rasalwala chowk and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh Road in Jhajjar district should remain closed till further orders.

Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner N.K. Solanki said that borders of the district have been sealed and police personnel have been deployed at all important markets, residential areas and government and private institutions.

He said that heavy police force has been deployed near the venue of dharna at Dhani Gopal Chowk in Fatehabad town to control any situation.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Sumedha Kataria imposed Section 144 in the district, prohibiting open sale of petrol, diesel and other inflammable materials. Owners of petrol pumps have been instructed not to sell petrol or diesel to owners of unregistered vehicles or those without number plates, she said.

With bitter memories of last year’s large-scale violence fresh on the minds of people, Haryana remained on high alert on Sunday as a section of the Jat community started fresh protests in some districts.

Paramilitary forces and Haryana Police were monitoring the situation in Jat-dominated districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Jind, Bhiwani, Sonipat, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Panipat and others.

The call to resume the protests has been given by the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) headed by Jat leader Yashpal Malik in 19 districts.

The Jats are demanding fulfilment of demands like release of youths arrested during the Jat agitation last year, jobs to kin of Jats killed in the agitation and action against officials responsible for firing on Jats.

The Haryana government has requisitioned 55 companies of central police forces and ordered the deployment of 7,000 Home Guards, besides the Haryana Police personnel, in districts where trouble was expected.

The Jat agitation in February last year left 30 people dead and over 200 injured.

Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and some other districts were the worst affected during the Jat agitation.

Government and private property worth hundreds of crores was damaged and set on fire. Large-scale looting of commercial and business premises and even motorists was reported from the 10 worst affected districts.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Student set on fire apparently as affair sours

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis