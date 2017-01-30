Jat stir in Haryana: More protesters join on Day 2

Chandigarh: More protesters joined the agitation of the Jat community on Monday while security forces and authorities were on high alert in 19 districts where the protests are being carried out.

At various protest points in different districts of Haryana, the number of protesters, including women, was higher than that on Sunday.

In Jhajjar district in south Haryana, the district administration ordered the suspension of all calling services, including internet services like 2G, 3G, 4G, Edge, voice calls and GPRS, SMS services and bulk messages provided on mobile networks from 8am to 6pm on daily basis, with immediate effect.

Jhajjar District Magistrate Ramesh Chander Bidhan directed the telecom service providers to ensure compliance of these orders.

“Any person found guilty or in violation of these orders would be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code,” he said.

The authorities have ordered that all liquor shops within the jurisdiction of five km around Rasalwala chowk and Jhajjar-Bahadurgarh Road in Jhajjar district should remain closed till further orders.

Fatehabad Deputy Commissioner N.K. Solanki said that borders of the district have been sealed and police personnel have been deployed at all important markets, residential areas and government and private institutions.

He said that heavy police force has been deployed near the venue of dharna at Dhani Gopal Chowk in Fatehabad town to control any situation.

Kurukshetra Deputy Commissioner Sumedha Kataria imposed Section 144 in the district, prohibiting open sale of petrol, diesel and other inflammable materials. Owners of petrol pumps have been instructed not to sell petrol or diesel to owners of unregistered vehicles or those without number plates, she said.

With bitter memories of last year’s large-scale violence fresh on the minds of people, Haryana remained on high alert on Sunday as a section of the Jat community started fresh protests in some districts.

Paramilitary forces and Haryana Police were monitoring the situation in Jat-dominated districts of Rohtak, Jhajjar, Jind, Bhiwani, Sonipat, Fatehabad, Kurukshetra, Panipat and others.

The call to resume the protests has been given by the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) headed by Jat leader Yashpal Malik in 19 districts.

The Jats are demanding fulfilment of demands like release of youths arrested during the Jat agitation last year, jobs to kin of Jats killed in the agitation and action against officials responsible for firing on Jats.

The Haryana government has requisitioned 55 companies of central police forces and ordered the deployment of 7,000 Home Guards, besides the Haryana Police personnel, in districts where trouble was expected.

The Jat agitation in February last year left 30 people dead and over 200 injured.

Rohtak, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Jind, Hisar and some other districts were the worst affected during the Jat agitation.

Government and private property worth hundreds of crores was damaged and set on fire. Large-scale looting of commercial and business premises and even motorists was reported from the 10 worst affected districts.