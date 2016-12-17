Mobile
IT Department recommends CBI probe into Rs1b cash transaction in 50 bank accounts

A textile trader has been the guarantor of most of these suspicious accounts

Image Credit: Bloomberg
People queue outside a bank branch in New Delhi last month after the launch of the demonetisation drive.
Gulf News
 

Patna: The Income Tax (IT) Department has recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the huge cash transaction of over Rs One billion in 50 bank accounts — majority of them said to be fake ones — allegedly being operated by a prominent textile trader from Gaya district in Bihar.

In most of the bank accounts opened with a Bank of India branch in Gaya district, a prominent textile trader Motilal Patwa has been the guarantor, reports said, thus raising suspicion over his alleged bank dealings.

“We have noticed large-scale fraud with regard to huge cash transactions into said bank branch and have recommended for a CBI probe for a detailed investigation into the matter,” Income Tax director (investigation wing) Ashok Kumar Sinha told the media on Saturday.

The IT authorities had raided the Gaya town branch of the Bank of India a couple of days back acting on reports that a huge cash deposit of Rs35 million has been made into the bank account of one Ruby Kumari post the demonetisation drive launched last month.

It was in course of investigation that the IT authorities stumbled upon four to five bank accounts of the textile trader Patwa who owns Moti Textiles and Cotton Private Limited. A further investigation into the matter led to the discoveryg of some 50 bank accounts being allegedly operated by the textile trader.

The authorities were startled to find that Ruby Kumari, the account holder, expressed ignorance about the huge cash transaction in her bank account and later registered a case with the local police. She was among many account holders whose accounts saw sudden huge cash transaction without their knowledge.

As per media reports, a large chunk of cash deposited in those bank accounts have come from Delhi and could belong to Maoists. Authorities are also investigating if the money was dispatched by traders from Delhi. Maoists are believed to have reached out to the common villages to deposit their demonetised cash in their accounts in a bid to convert them into white money. Only last week, a senior police official from Jharkhand state had intimated the IT Department about the huge cash deposit amounting to around Rs130 million in some 100 bank accounts post the demonetisation drive.

The rebels are believed to be in possession of Rs5 billion which they collected as levy, but were desperately trying to deposit the money in bank accounts lest they go to waste.

Right now, 40,000 bank accounts are on the radars of the IT Department for sudden money transactions post demonetisation drive in Bihar. The account holders have been served notices to provide the source of their income.

rupee

