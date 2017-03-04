International Women’s Day honours for six young Indians

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

International Women’s Day honours for six young Indians

Achievers have outstanding feats in different fields to their credit

Gulf News
 

Mumbai: In a unique initiative, six young female achievers with outstanding feats in different fields to their credit, will be conferred the International Womena’s Day honours here on Sunday, an official said.

The six are from different parts of India and will be presented the Shanmukhananda Fine Arts Sabha (SFAS) annual International Women’s Day awards by Governor C.V. Rao on Sunday (March 5).

The nominees are 10-year-old Rida Zehra from Meerut, a blind Muslim girl who can recite the entire Bhagwad Gita though she has never seen or learnt the holy book in Braille. Her schoolteacher read out the Bhagwad Gita to her and she committed it entirely to her extraordinary memory over the past three years.

Then there is eight-year old Tajamul Islam from Srinagar, the country’s youngest kick-boxing World Champion and daughter of a driver Ghulam Mohammad Lone.

The next is 13-year-old Malavath Purna, daughter of farmer labourers in Pakala village, in Nizamabad district of Telangana. She achieved global fame in May 2014 by becoming the youngest Indian to climb Mt Everest.

There are two sisters from Lucknow — 17-year-old Sushma Verma and her four-year old sibling Ananya Verma, both daughters of illiterate labourers.

Sushma shot to fame when she completed her SSC at the age of seven, graduated at 13 and earned her post-graduate degree at 15. She is currently the youngest Indian pursuing her Ph.D. in Science.

Her equally brilliant sister Ananya can recite and is fluent in the Hindu holy book, the epic Ramayana, and impressed by her grasping powers, the education department granted her admission directly to Class IX. She could be on way to beat her elder sister Sushma’s record (SSC at age seven) by completing SSC at the age of 5 next year.

The final is 27-year-old Prema Jayakumar, the daughter of an auto-rickshaw driver from Malad, in Mumbai, who grabbed national attention by topping the Chartered Accountancy exams in 2013 and was directly appointed branch manager with PSU, Indian Bank.

Governor Rao will present each girl a cash prize of Rs50,000 (Dh2,746), a high-version laptop, including a Braille laptop for Rida Zehra, a trophy, brass lamp and shawl.

SFAS President V. Shankar said that this year the focus was on the girl child and all the awardees hail from ordinary backgrounds but with extraordinary achievements to their credit.

“Each awardee had a singular focus on their goals, unremitting devotion, determination, as the hallmark of their character which proves that poverty is no bar to realise their professional goals,” Shankar added.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job