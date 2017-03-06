Indians fear US travel after attacks

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indians fear US travel after attacks

‘I might not only be discriminated against but also killed’

Gulf News
 

NEW DELHI: After three high-profile attacks on Indians in the United States in 10 days — two of them being investigated as possible hate crimes — concerns about travel to the country and the safety of relatives there are rising in India.

In the most recent incident, a Sikh man was shot in the arm Friday outside his home in the Seattle area by a man who reportedly shouted, “Go back to your own country!” the Seattle Times reported. The man, Deep Rai, is expected to recover; authorities are investigating the incident as a suspected hate crime.

The Seattle-area shooting follows the February 22 attack on two Indian computer engineers — Srinivas Kuchibhotla and Alok Madasani — in a Kansas bar that left one dead and was condemned by President Trump as an act of hate about a week later. On Thursday, a convenience store owner was fatally shot in South Carolina. An investigation is ongoing, but authorities said they have not seen evidence of a hate crime.

The attacks have prompted some in India seeking to visit, study or work in the United States to cancel or change their plans.

About 1 million people from India visit the United States annually, a number forecast to grow, according to the US. Travel Association.

On social media on Sunday, some Indians urged External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to issue a travel warning against the United States.

“The US was never considered a place to fear going, but after these incidents, I will think twice,” said Anmol Alphonso, 21, a journalism student in Mumbai.

“After the attacks, the danger has become physical, which is why I feel that I might not only be discriminated against but also killed,” he said.

Paavan Shukla, 22, a Delhi University student, said she was reconsidering a planned trip in June to visit her sister, who lives in Fairfax County, Virginia, as well as Las Vegas and Phoenix. Shukla said she may drop the Arizona leg.

“I fear for the safety of my sister, who has been living in the US for eight years,” she said. “I am now checking up online to see what areas are safe to visit and which ones aren’t.”

Parents are worried. At Kuchibhotla’s funeral in the Indian city of Hyderabad on Tuesday, his mother cried and said she had pleaded with her other son not to return to the United States, where he lives. Madasani’s father also implored parents not to send their children to the United States.

A travel warning, if issued by the Indian government, would not be unprecedented. Several countries — including France, Germany and the UAE — have issued advisories in recent months urging caution for travellers to the United States over gun violence, police shootings and anti-Muslim attitudes.

More from India

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance
Germany
follow this tag on MGNGermany

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN
Germany
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Indian gets 15 years jail on terrorism charge

Framed Gallery

Look: Underground training camp of Daesh

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Dh7m raffle winner's wife didn't believe him

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

Man jailed for raping girl, 13, in a car

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Mum finds naked son in maid's bed

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash

Video: 2 dead, 8 hurt in Al Wasl Road crash