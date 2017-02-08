Indian Supreme Court issues contempt notice to High Court judge

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian Supreme Court issues contempt notice to High Court judge

Justice Karnan has also been asked to immediately return all files in his possession

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: For the first time in the judicial history of India, the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a notice of contempt to a High Court (HC) judge for levelling allegations of corruption against several sitting and retired judges of various courts.

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar barred Calcutta HC sitting judge C.S. Karnan from handling any judicial and administrative work that may have been assigned to him as a consequence of office held by him.

“Let a message be sent to the people in this country that this court won’t hesitate to act even against one of its own in the interest of the administration of justice. Issue notice to Justice C.S. Karnan. Returnable on February 13. Justice C.S. Karnan shall forthwith refrain from handling any judicial or administrative work as may have been assigned to him,” the bench said.

Justice Karnan has also been asked to immediately return all files in his possession.

“He is also directed to return all judicial and administrative files in his possession to the Registrar General of the High Court immediately,” the bench, comprising Justices Dipak Misra, J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M.B. Lokur, P.C. Ghose and Kurian Joseph, said.

The court has asked Justice Karnan to appear in person and explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

Justice Karnan has been accused of circulating disparaging letters against sitting judges of the Madras HC. He wrote about SC judges too, in his letters to the Prime Minister’s Office, alleging corruption.

The apex court bench has directed the court registry to ensure that the copy of its order be served on Justice Karnan during the course of the day and listed the suo motu contempt petition against him for further hearing on February 13.

On Wednesday, Attorney-General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi referred to the nature of public communications undertaken by Justice Karnan and said they were disparaging to the system of administration of justice.

“This court has to set an example when it comes to administration of justice. In exercise of the contempt jurisdiction, the Supreme Court can ask the Chief Justice of High Court not to assign administrative and judicial work to Justice Karnan,” Rohatgi submitted to the court.

Rohatgi said the court must act against the judge because his communications have brought disrepute to the institution.

The court took note of his submissions and said it had to be established whether Justice Karnan had undertaken the communications.

“We must be as careful as we can,” the court said.

In 2015, Karnan had threatened contempt of court proceedings against Madras HC Chief Justice Sanjay K. Kaul, who has now been recommended by the collegium to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court. Karnan had accused Kaul of interfering in his judicial work.

On February 12, 2016, the SC collegium headed by then chief justice T.S. Thakur issued marching orders to Karnan after he openly accused Kaul of harassing him.

Karnan stayed the transfer ordered by the SC collegium, moving him to the Calcutta HC.

Later he had to apologise to the apex court.

Last month, Justice Karnan had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take action against what he described as “high corruption in the judiciary”. In his letter dated January 23, he furnished “an initial list of corrupt 20 judges of the HC and SC.”

More from India

tags from this story

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Last baby boom

Framed Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Watch: Emirates plane 'chases' Lamborghini

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

Man arrested for filming women in Sharjah

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE

88,770 faulty iPhone 6s batteries in UAE