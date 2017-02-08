Indian Supreme Court issues contempt notice to High Court judge

New Delhi: For the first time in the judicial history of India, the Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued a notice of contempt to a High Court (HC) judge for levelling allegations of corruption against several sitting and retired judges of various courts.

A seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar barred Calcutta HC sitting judge C.S. Karnan from handling any judicial and administrative work that may have been assigned to him as a consequence of office held by him.

“Let a message be sent to the people in this country that this court won’t hesitate to act even against one of its own in the interest of the administration of justice. Issue notice to Justice C.S. Karnan. Returnable on February 13. Justice C.S. Karnan shall forthwith refrain from handling any judicial or administrative work as may have been assigned to him,” the bench said.

Justice Karnan has also been asked to immediately return all files in his possession.

“He is also directed to return all judicial and administrative files in his possession to the Registrar General of the High Court immediately,” the bench, comprising Justices Dipak Misra, J. Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M.B. Lokur, P.C. Ghose and Kurian Joseph, said.

The court has asked Justice Karnan to appear in person and explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him.

Justice Karnan has been accused of circulating disparaging letters against sitting judges of the Madras HC. He wrote about SC judges too, in his letters to the Prime Minister’s Office, alleging corruption.

The apex court bench has directed the court registry to ensure that the copy of its order be served on Justice Karnan during the course of the day and listed the suo motu contempt petition against him for further hearing on February 13.

On Wednesday, Attorney-General (AG) Mukul Rohatgi referred to the nature of public communications undertaken by Justice Karnan and said they were disparaging to the system of administration of justice.

“This court has to set an example when it comes to administration of justice. In exercise of the contempt jurisdiction, the Supreme Court can ask the Chief Justice of High Court not to assign administrative and judicial work to Justice Karnan,” Rohatgi submitted to the court.

Rohatgi said the court must act against the judge because his communications have brought disrepute to the institution.

The court took note of his submissions and said it had to be established whether Justice Karnan had undertaken the communications.

“We must be as careful as we can,” the court said.

In 2015, Karnan had threatened contempt of court proceedings against Madras HC Chief Justice Sanjay K. Kaul, who has now been recommended by the collegium to be appointed as a judge of the Supreme Court. Karnan had accused Kaul of interfering in his judicial work.

On February 12, 2016, the SC collegium headed by then chief justice T.S. Thakur issued marching orders to Karnan after he openly accused Kaul of harassing him.

Karnan stayed the transfer ordered by the SC collegium, moving him to the Calcutta HC.

Later he had to apologise to the apex court.

Last month, Justice Karnan had written an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take action against what he described as “high corruption in the judiciary”. In his letter dated January 23, he furnished “an initial list of corrupt 20 judges of the HC and SC.”