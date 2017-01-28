Indian soldiers buried under Kashmir snow rescued

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian soldiers buried under Kashmir snow rescued

Soldiers had been approaching a border post in Machil, when the track they were following caved in

Gulf News
 

Srinagar: Five Indian soldiers have been rescued alive after they were buried under heavy snow Saturday in Kashmir, where 20 people were killed by avalanches earlier this week, a military official said.

“All the five soldiers were successfully rescued and are undergoing treatment,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia told AFP.

The soldiers had been approaching a border post in Machil, northwest of the main city of Srinagar along the Line of Control (LoC) that divides the territory with Pakistan, when the track they were following caved in.

Another army officer said on condition of anonymity that the five soldiers were in a critical condition and hostile weather prevented them from being flown to a base hospital in the main city of Srinagar 140 kilometres away.

On Wednesday, 15 Indian soldiers died when a patrol and two camps were hit by avalanches in the north of the territory, that is also claimed by Pakistan.

It took rescuers two days to retrieve their bodies from under tons of snow.

Five civilians were also killed this week, including four members of a family when an avalanche ripped through their home as they slept.

Dozens of Indian and Pakistani soldiers lose their lives due to avalanches almost every winter along the LoC.

Kashmir has been witnessing one of the most severe winters in recent decades, with heavy snow across the territory and temperatures dropping to minus seven degrees Celsius (19 degrees Fahrenheit).

More from India

tags from this story

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

JNU administration seeks end to protests

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Trump ban: US embassy in UAE stops visas

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

Mohammad Bin Zayed receives Trump call

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

6 killed in Canada mosque terror attack

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Trump ban: Starbucks to hire 10,000

Woman to be deported for adultery

Woman to be deported for adultery

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Dubai Expo 2020 to award $3b orders

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Miss France wins Miss Universe crown

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk

Dubai rules Miss Universe catwalk