Indian minister warns of divisions within diaspora

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian minister warns of divisions within diaspora

Noting there are 5,000 diaspora organisations, Singh says he feels a ‘game of one-upmanship’ is going on

Gulf News
 

Bengaluru: Expressing concern over the functioning of diaspora organisations, Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh on Monday said he feels communities are getting divided and a “game of one-upmanship” is going on.

“I don’t mind personal aspirations, personal ambition, but communities are getting further divided.

“I thought it was only here that if you step out of your house people ask you what caste you are, if you step out of your village people ask you what language you speak, and you are only Indians when you went abroad. But I think there also we have too many conflicting organisations,” Singh said.

“I get a feeling that there is a game of one-upmanship. I think we need to look at it very seriously.,” he said at a session on “Diaspora Organisations: Bridging distances, unlocking opportunities” on the final day of the three-day Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention here.

Noting that there are 5,000 organisations, he said there is no problem so far as they were going in the same direction.

Community welfare should be the prime responsibility and playing politics with each other is the “lowest possible work that we have”, Singh said.

“We do find that there are issues. My humble request is please combine with each other and get the maximum,” he said.

Stressing on the importance of synergy between the missions and the diaspora or community organisations, Singh said, they should play a role in ensuring good relationship between the country they reside or work in and the mother country.

“It also means that whatever you do, you should be working within the ambit of laws and rules of that country,” he said, adding, a few organisations are not working as effectively as they should be.

Asserting that there is a need to be very clear on what diaspora organisations were supposed to do, Singh opined they are to work for the welfare of the community and to create conducive atmosphere for themselves.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

In anti-Modi stir, TMC blames PM for 120 deaths

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Drinking men upset residents in Dubai

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

Official UAE school calendar 2017-2018

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Global Village grants couple marital wish

Global Village grants couple marital wish