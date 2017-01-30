Indian minister under fire for threatening to gouge out journalists’ eyes

Patna: A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister in the ruling Narendra Modi government at the Centre has come under fire for allegedly threatening journalists with dire consequences after they boycotted his programme.

Witnesses said journalists who had gone to cover a function of the Central University in Motihari, in east Champaran district, were shocked to find no proper seating arrangements had been made for them.

Federal agriculture minister Radha Mohan Singh was the chief guest at the function organised on Sunday evening.

The journalists raised their complaint with event officials, including the university management, but to no avail.

Eventually they boycotted the function, leaving the minister red-faced.

In a fit of rage, the minister allegedly held out verbal threats to the journalists, leaving everyone stunned.

“This [University] is the place which houses the future of a nation, and if anyone tries to show their anger, their eyes will be gouged out no matter if they are journalists,” the minister was quoted as saying in the local media on Monday, sparking strong criticism from the media.

He is not the lone minister from Bihar to have come under fire in recent weeks.

Another federal minister from Bihar origin Giriraj Singh has kicked up controversy by seeking for legislating laws for sterilisation for population control.

“India needs a strong population control act including sterilisation as the country is facing population boom impeding development and social stability,” the minister for micro, small and medium enterprises told the media last month.

Earlier he warned daughters in the country would have to live under the veil if India didn’t enforce the two-child norm for all religions.

“Hindus should have two sons, Muslims, too, should have two sons. Our population is coming down. Bihar has seven such districts where our population has gone down. Population rules have to be changed, only then will our daughters be safe. Otherwise, like Pakistan, we too will have to keep our daughters under the veil,” was how the minister said at a public function in West Champaran in April last year.