Indian in maiden anti-ship missile launch from submarine

Missile successfully hit a surface target at extended ranges

Image Credit: INS Arihant
India's first indegenously developed nuclear is undergoing sea trials with missile firing test soon.
Gulf News
 

Mumbai: The Indian Navy on Thursday successfully conducted the maiden firing of an anti-ship missile from the first of the indigenously built Kalvari class submarines, during a test firing in the Arabian Sea, stated a Defence Ministry spokesperson.

The Navy termed it “a significant milestone” in the navy’s sub-surface warfare capability.

The missile successfully hit a surface target at extended ranges during the trial firing held this morning. The missile launch is a significant milestone not only for the Kalvari, which is the first in a series of Scorpene class submarines being built in India but also in enhancing the Navy’s sub-surface warfare capability. This was the first time a missile was test fired from the boat.

All six Kalvari class submarines being built in India will be equipped with this anti-ship missile, which has a proven record in combat. These missiles will provide submarines the ability to neutralise surface threats at extended ranges.

The Kalvari class is based on the Scorpene-class submarines and is a class of diesel-electric attack submarine designed by French naval and defence energy company DCNS and is being manufactured by Mazgaon Dock Limited in Mumbai.

“This missile launch is a significant milestone, not only for the Kalvari, which is the first in a series of Scorpene class submarines being built in India, but also in enhancing the Indian Navy’s sub-surface warfare capability,” the statement said.

The Scorpenes submarines are being built by Mazagon Dockyard Limited under Project 75 with transfer of technology from the collaborator, Messrs DCNS, France. Out of six, two submarines are ready, and rest four are under construction.

The first of the Scorpene submarines, Kalvari, is undergoing sea trials and expected to be commissioned in the middle of 2017.

The second submarine Khanderi was launched on January 12 this year. It will undergo rigorous tests and trials in the harbour and at sea, on surface and underwater till December this year. It will be commissioned in the Navy after that.

The state-of-the-art features of the Scorpenes include superior stealth and ability to launch a crippling attack on the enemy using precision guided weapons.

The attacks could be carried out with torpedoes, tube-launched anti-ship missiles both while underwater or on surface in all theatres, including the tropics, giving it invulnerability unmatched by many other submarines.

