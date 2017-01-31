Indian government report weighs idea of cash handouts to fight poverty

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian government report weighs idea of cash handouts to fight poverty

Minimum income idea winning support in some countries

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Handing cash to Indians rather than providing the poor with cheap food or guaranteed jobs would nearly eradicate poverty but at a cost of 4 to 5 per cent of gross domestic product, a government report said on Tuesday.

Universal basic income (UBI), a radical idea that is gaining attention in countries such as Finland and France, proposes giving every citizen an income to cover their basic needs.

Several economists advocate cash transfers in Asia’s third-largest economy, where despite rapid economic growth one in three of the world’s extreme poor reside. An emergency medical payment or bad harvest risks a return to poverty for millions more.

The annual Economic Survey, which forms the basis of the annual Indian budget Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will present on Wednesday, said UBI was a persuasive alternative for replacing existing welfare programmes. Yet it warned about implementation risks and the potential cost to government.

“The key merit of it is that it has the potential to improve the weak targeting of current schemes,” Arvind Subramanian, the ministry’s chief economic adviser, told a news briefing.

Under the survey’s calculation, a UBI that cuts the poverty rate to 0.5 per cent of the population would cost 4 to 5 per cent of GDP. The calculation presumes that the richest quarter of Indians do not get the income, because it says any programme cannot in practice strive for strict universality.

At 2011/12 prices, the basic income would amount to Rs5,400 (Dh290 or $79.59) per person per year. Some economists have questioned whether payments of that size could eliminate poverty.

Tackling entrenched poverty has preoccupied policymakers since India ended colonial rule in 1947, and in the survey Subramanian said he drew on the wisdom of independence hero Mahatma Gandhi in weighing the social justice of a basic income.

Heavy subsidies

India currently spends 3 per cent of GDP on subsidies, much of them for the middle class. It pays billions of dollars for some of the world’s largest welfare schemes, including cheap food for more than 800 million people and jobs for 50 million households.

“Our main fear is that Universal Basic Income is just being used to replace existing social schemes,” said Reetika Khera, an economist at the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi. “This is a system that is tried and tested and showing signs of improvement.” The survey cautioned that it was not yet advocating introduction of UBI.

A basic income risked becoming too costly, and India would need to improve identification schemes to ensure transfers reached beneficiaries, it said.

Critics of India’s existing programmes say they are undermined by corruption and leakages.

Subramanian cited research showing schemes reached more people in the areas where they were least needed, because of the weak capacity of the state in less developed ones.

“The advantage of UBI is that we can get around this,” he said.

Many economists expect Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party to cut back on populist welfare schemes expanded under his predecessor. So far he has shown little willingness to embrace bolder structural reforms.

More from India

tags from this story

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGNBharatiya Janata Party
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
France
follow this tag on MGNFrance

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

Bharatiya Janata Party
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
France
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Student set on fire apparently as affair sours

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis