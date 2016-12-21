Indian couple thrashed, banished from village after they failed to throw feast to mark their union

Patna: A newly-wed couple was beaten up and banished by a village court in Bihar on Tuesday night after they failed to throw a grand feast for local villagers to celebrate their union.

The incident took place in Maheshwara village under Aurai police station in Muzaffarpur district, some 80km north of Patna.

Reports said the couple eloped from the village earlier this month following strong objections from parents on either side.

The local village court had also objected to their wedding since the couple belonged to the same clan and hence were blood relatives. They also hail from the same village.

The court, however, allowed them to live as husband and wife in the village after their wedding, under the condition that they would throw a grand feast — inviting everyone from 12 villages falling under the Maheshwara village council.

Reports said initially the couple agreed to follow the village court’s diktat but later expressed their helplessness in organising the feast for some 50,000 villagers from roughly 7,000 households under the same village council, citing poor financial restrictions.

“Irked at the refusal, the local villagers thrashed the couple and banished [them] from the village in the chilling winter night,” a local villager told the local media today, asking not to be named.

A local village council official said the couple reneged on their promise to arrange a feast for the village.

“They [the couple] had been told to marry outside the village and organise a feast for the villagers but they backed out of their promise,” local sarpanch Yugal Das told the media on Wednesday. A sarpanch is the elected head of a village-level statutory institution of local government called panchayat and has judicial powers to punish and impose fines on those violating village rules.

Last year in May, another newly-wed couple in Bihar, in Muzaffara village, was banished from the village over an inter-caste marriage.

However, the most horrible incident was reported from Gaya district in December last month where a teenage girl and her boyfriend were beaten up, killed and then burnt on the same pyre for daring to fall in love. What was worrying was women outnumbered the men in the mob.