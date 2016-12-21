Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

Indian couple thrashed, banished from village after they failed to throw feast to mark their union

Incident took place after they failed to throw a grand feast for local villagers to celebrate their union

Image Credit: Archive
Gulf News
 

Patna: A newly-wed couple was beaten up and banished by a village court in Bihar on Tuesday night after they failed to throw a grand feast for local villagers to celebrate their union.

The incident took place in Maheshwara village under Aurai police station in Muzaffarpur district, some 80km north of Patna.

Reports said the couple eloped from the village earlier this month following strong objections from parents on either side.

The local village court had also objected to their wedding since the couple belonged to the same clan and hence were blood relatives. They also hail from the same village.

The court, however, allowed them to live as husband and wife in the village after their wedding, under the condition that they would throw a grand feast — inviting everyone from 12 villages falling under the Maheshwara village council.

Reports said initially the couple agreed to follow the village court’s diktat but later expressed their helplessness in organising the feast for some 50,000 villagers from roughly 7,000 households under the same village council, citing poor financial restrictions.

“Irked at the refusal, the local villagers thrashed the couple and banished [them] from the village in the chilling winter night,” a local villager told the local media today, asking not to be named.

A local village council official said the couple reneged on their promise to arrange a feast for the village.

“They [the couple] had been told to marry outside the village and organise a feast for the villagers but they backed out of their promise,” local sarpanch Yugal Das told the media on Wednesday. A sarpanch is the elected head of a village-level statutory institution of local government called panchayat and has judicial powers to punish and impose fines on those violating village rules.

Last year in May, another newly-wed couple in Bihar, in Muzaffara village, was banished from the village over an inter-caste marriage.

However, the most horrible incident was reported from Gaya district in December last month where a teenage girl and her boyfriend were beaten up, killed and then burnt on the same pyre for daring to fall in love. What was worrying was women outnumbered the men in the mob.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

It is raining cash across India

Framed Gallery

Living in the smog of China

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Aleppo ravaged by war
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New Year holiday in UAE announced

New Year holiday in UAE announced

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Watch: Plane crashes after takeoff

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Doctor rapes girl as family fails to pay bill

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Temperature drops to 9 degrees in UAE

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Russian ambassador to Turkey killed in Ankara

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Indian woman dies after mall heart attack

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Meet newly-crowned Miss World 2016

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Mexico fireworks blast kills 31: video

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed

Truth on Indomie noodles revealed