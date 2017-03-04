Indian athlete arrested for sexual abuse in New York

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian athlete arrested for sexual abuse in New York

Tanveer Hussain, 24, has been charged with sexual abuse and child endangerment by police in the mountain village of Saranac Lake

Image Credit: Social media/Facebook
Tanveer Hussain
Gulf News
 

CHANDIGARH: An Indian athlete who required help from US lawmakers to overcome a visa denial in order to compete in the World Snowshoe Championships has been arrested for an alleged sex assault, reports said Friday.

Tanveer Hussain, 24, has been charged with sexual abuse and child endangerment by police in the mountain village of Saranac Lake, New York, after a 12-year-old girl claimed he kissed and groped her, the Adirondack Daily Enterprise reported.

The incident allegedly took place Monday when the two were alone after playing pool at a hotel where Hussain had been staying.

Hussain competed in the 8km event, finishing 114th overall, 94th among men and 17th among 20 in his age group in 45:23.28.

Police Sergeant Casey Reardon said the girl and her parents reported the alleged incident to police and Hussain was charged and arrested after a complaint was filed.

Abid Khan, manager for India's snowshoe team, told the Enterprise that Hussain denied the charges, describing the accuser as a "a nutcase."

"He said there was no contact at all," Khan told the newspaper. "She tried to come. I pushed her back. After that, he said he came back toward us and told her to go back home."

But Reardon told the newspaper there was enough evidence for probable cause. Sexual abuse is a felony while endangerment of a child is a misdemeanor.

"We're confident in our investigation and the results of it," he said. "There were other witnesses. Social media was involved. There's evidence that supports the charges."

Hussain remains in Essex County Jail awaiting a Monday hearing. A plea of innocent was entered by a public defender but not accepted by judge Sheridan Swinyer because he was uncertain if Hussain understood the charges.

The two were celebrities at the event after the US Embassy in New Delhi last month denied their visa applications.

But Saranac Lake Mayor Clyde Rabideau, who had met them at last year's showshoe worlds in Italy and invited them to his town, sought and received help from New York senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, who contacted the embassy, which later granted the men visas.

The moves came as US President Donald Trump had issued an order barring US entry to people from seven countries, not including India.
 

More from India

tags from this story

United States
follow this tag on MGNUnited States
Italy
follow this tag on MGNItaly
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Facebook
follow this tag on MGNFacebook

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

United States
follow this tag on MGN
Italy
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Facebook
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

'Pakistani group carried out Mumbai attack'

Framed Gallery

Songs of return atop Palmyra theatre

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Dubai-based man achieves the unthinkable
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

No travel tax, terminal fees for these expats

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Rain, thunder to hit across UAE

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

Unfortunate events leave expat in limbo

British daredevil detained in Dubai

British daredevil detained in Dubai

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirates ID now an insurance card

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Emirati fishing boat attacked in UAE waters

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Kerala nuns on the run in sex abuse case

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Cooling operations on at Lamcy Plaza

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job

Airline supervisor fired for sleeping on the job