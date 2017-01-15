Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

Indian Army chief warns Pakistan

India desired peace but will give a befitting reply if peace is disrupted, Rawat says

Image Credit: PTI
Soldiers display their war skills, with a ‘surgical strike’ demonstration, at the Army Day parade in New Delhi, yesterday. Army Chief General Bipin Rawat gave away 15 gallantry awards, including five posthumous ones, at the event.
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Warning Pakistan without naming it, Army chief General Bipin Rawat said on Sunday that India desired peace but will give a befitting reply if peace is disrupted.

Speaking at the Army Day function here, he also warned soldiers against using social media to air grievances, adding it could result in punishment.

The celebration, marked by the customary parade and military display, also saw a “surgical strike” demonstration — like the one the Indian Army carried out on terrorist bases in Pakistani territory in September last year.

The Army Chief gave away 15 gallantry awards, including five posthumous ones.

Lance Naik Hanumanthappa Koppad, who died in an avalanche at Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield, was among the award winners.

Speaking at the Delhi Cantonment, the Army chief said without naming Pakistan that India wanted peace despite the support given to the proxy war being waged against New Delhi.

“Despite the support given to the proxy war, we want peace on the Line of Control (LoC). However, any ceasefire violation will get a befitting reply.”

The LoC divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan.

The general said Indian military power would be on display if peace on the border was disrupted.

“We want peace on the border. But any attempt to disrupt the peace will not be tolerated. Our attempts to establish peace at the border should not be seen as a weakness.

“We want to extend a hand of friendship, but are also warning those who disrupt peace that we will display our power as well,” he said.

Gen Rawat urged the nation’s defensive forces to work together to keep the country safe.

“It is important that all three forces work together. This will be the key to success.

“I want to assure the Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard and other forces that they will always get support from the Army.”

The Army chief also warned soldiers against using social media to air their grievances and asked them to approach him directly if their problems were not resolved.

“A few colleagues are using social media to share their problems. It affects the morale of the jawans [soldiers] and thereby the army.”

He asked soldiers to use the established channels, and said: “If you are not happy with the action, you can contact me directly.”

But he warned those using the social media: “You can be held guilty for this and invite punishment.”

The General went on: “We have the capacity to tackle cyber attacks, yet, we have to be careful against the enemy elements on social media, and also ask our families to be alert about it.”

The comments come after a Lance Naik alleged in a video that “jawans are being exploited in the Army by officers”.

The Army chief inspected a parade, which showcased marching contingents and mechanised columns. On display were Brahmos missiles.

This was followed by a demonstration by an army motorcycle team and a combat drill that brought alive the “surgical strike”.

The operation showed soldiers slithering down a helicopter and destroying an enemy brigade headquarters while Pinaka rockets and Bofors guns provided cover support.

The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 to commemorate the day when Lt Gen K.M. Cariappa took over as the Commander-in-Chief of India in 1949 from General Sir Francis Butcher.

 

 

President Pranab Mukherjee remembers valiant soldiers

New Delhi: President Pranab Mukherjee on Sunday greeted soldiers on Army Day and remembered those who made the “supreme sacrifice” in the line of duty.

“Greetings and felicitations to all officers, soldiers, veterans, civilians, ex-servicemen and their families on the occasion of Army Day,” he said.

“Today, we remember our bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. The nation is indebted to them and their families,” the President said.

“I wish to place on record our deepest appreciation for the dedication and devotion of our soldiers in their service to the nation,” Mukherjee said in a statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the soldiers on Army Day and commended the Indian Army’s service to the nation.

“Greetings to all soldiers, veterans and their families on the Army Day. We salute the courage and invaluable service of the Indian Army,” Modi tweeted.

The Prime Minister said the army always leads from the front in “protecting the sovereignty of our nation and helping citizens during natural disasters”.

“We remember with great pride all the sacrifices made by our army. They put their lives at risk so that 125 crore [1.25 billion] Indians live peacefully.”

 

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

Akhilesh gets ‘bicycle’ symbol

Framed Gallery

US honours Martin Luther King Jr.

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

At least 37 dead after plane hits village

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Budget flyers can now use Emirates lounges

Manholes being used as warehouses found

Manholes being used as warehouses found

9 ways your own home could kill you

9 ways your own home could kill you

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Sharjah opens new Dh400 million jail

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Revealed: 2017 finance job salaries

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Grace period for health insurance to end soon

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Turkey catches New Year attack suspect

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir

Prosecutors seek arrest of Samsung heir