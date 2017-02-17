Mobile
India: Turbulence after principal asks girl students indecent questions

Police have registered a case against a faculty member

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Student unrest over varied issues has continued to simmer on Kerala’s college campuses, with more incidents of unrest being reported on Friday.

In the latest incident, students of the Mother College at Peruvallur near Thrissur held a protest on Friday, alleging that a faculty member who is holding charge of the principal’s post had used language smacking of sexual innuendo while talking to girl students.

“We are being questioned about noises being heard from our bedrooms at night, about the sound of cots being moved and why there is light in our washrooms at night. How can he ask us about our private matters?” asked some of the girl students who joined the strike.

Police have registered a case against Mohammad Saleem, the faculty member, based on the girls’ complaint. However, the vice-principal C.G. Mini denied the allegations and said there were other staff members with him when the accused faculty member spoke to the girls, and that there had been no obscenity in his language.

The students have also complained about the dozens of cameras placed across the college campus which only has a few hundred students.

In another development, police are stepping up their investigation into the death of Jishnu Pranoy, a first-year engineering student at the Nehru College of Engineering at Pambady near Thrissur. Jishnu’s suicide in January triggered violence across campuses in Kerala.

Police have found bloodstains in one of the rooms in the college, reinforcing doubts expressed by Pranoy’s family members that he was beaten up by college authorities which in turn prompted him to take his life. Police are trying to recover images from the closed circuit cameras on campus, from the hard disk. The management was accused of having erased the images.

Police are also on the lookout for five officials of the college including its chairman, P. Krishnadas. All five are facing charges in the case relating to Pranoy’s death and are absconding. Krishnadas managed to get anticipatory bail, but it is alleged he got it by misleading the court that he had to attend a meeting called by the district collector.

Meanwhile, the Nehru College opened for classes on Friday, after a 42-day shutdown following Pranoy’s death.

In another development, students of the Baselius College in Kottayam marched to the local Kalyan Silks outlet after a student was allegedly beaten up by staff members when he went to the shop to get a shirt changed, pointing out that its colour had run when it was washed. Students staged a sit-in protest in front of the shop earlier this week before reaching an agreement with the textile shop management.

