India: Shivpal to float new party in Uttar Pradesh

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India: Shivpal to float new party in Uttar Pradesh

Sidelined in Samajwadi Party, politician declares support to those denied party tickets by Akhilesh and contesting as ‘rebels’

Image Credit: PTI
Politician Shivpal Singh Yadav files his nomination papers as Samajwadi Party candidate from Jaswantnagar seat, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections in Etawah on Tuesday.
Gulf News
 

Etawah: Throwing a fresh challenge to Akhilesh Yadav, his sidelined uncle Shivpal on Tuesday announced that he will float a party after election results are out on March 11 and threatened to back “rebel” candidates.

“You make the government, we will make a new party,” Shivpal said after filing his nomination papers for Jaswantnagar seat on SP ticket drawing a sharp retort from his nephew and new party chief Akhilesh who said in Etah that those working against the its interest will not be spared.

The Chief Minister asserted that he had party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav’s blessings even as Shivpal’s outburst came as a setback to SP which, having sealed a pre-poll pact with Congress, appeared to be picking up pace in the poll campaign after the bitter turf war between the uncle and nephew threatened to derail it.

“There was a lot of speculation but I have for now filed my nomination papers as a Samajwadi Party candidate,” said Shivpal, who has been virtually isolated after Akhilesh took over the reins of the party and removed him as state chief.

The senior Samajwadi Party leader not only announced that he would form a new party but went a step ahead by declaring his support to those who were denied party tickets by Akhilesh and were contesting as “rebels”.

After filing his papers, the 61-year-old four-time MLA from Jaswantnagar, told a public meeting that he “has been obliged (by Akhilesh) by getting party ticket.or else I would have contested as an Independent.”

“Many supporters wanted me to contest as Independent. had that been the case, I would have been free. I filed my nomination papers, there were a lot of hurdles but I still filed the papers on SP’s cycle symbol,” he said.

Akhilesh gave in to his father Mulayam’s request that Shivpal be fielded by the party from Jaswantnagar in Etawah district, considered the home turf of the ruling Yadav clan.

“I will remain solidly behind Netaji (Mulayam) till my last breath. I had told the chief minister that everything is acceptable but not Netaji’s humiliation,” he said.

Opposing the SP-Congress alliance, Shivpal said, “Six months ago, what was the condition of the Congress? It would have won four seats. So who got the advantage? Congress got. Our people lost tickets.” UP has 403-member Assembly.

Those working against the party’s interest will not be spared, the Chief Minister, without take any name while speaking in Etah, 100 km away, almost minutes after his warring uncle spoke.

“The entire family is one.I have the blessings of Netaji. we will win over 300 (of the 403) seats in alliance with Congress this time,” Akhilesh told a public meeting later in Sikandaru.

More from India

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

Also In India

Student set on fire apparently as affair sours

Framed Gallery

In Pictures: Hatta Honey Festival

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

US embassy in UAE stops issuing visas

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

How Dh5m dropped to just Dh123 in 10 years

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

US blacklist strands Dubai transit flyers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Trump to hold talks with Mohammad Bin Zayed

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

Expect traffic delays for 5 days from Tuesday

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

‘You are at my jailed husband’s mercy’

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis

Dubai honeymoon surprise for Saudis