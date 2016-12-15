Mobile
India’s Bihar state to provide free WiFi on campuses

Certain websites blocked to ensure facilities are not misused

Gulf News
 

Patna: India’s Bihar state has decided to provide free WiFi facilities on college campuses.

Under the facility, access to inappropriate websites will be blocked, after students were found to be misusing a similar facility at Patna junction by watching porn sites.

Some 300 colleges and nine universities in Bihar are soon to be equipped with the free WiFi facilities, as part of the ruling Nitish Kumar government’s plan to promote good governance at educational institutions.

The Bihar State Electronic Development Corporation (BELTRON), which is an executive wing of the IT department, has been entrusted with the task of providing the WiFi system.

But at the same time, authorities are making all possible steps to ensure the free WiFi facilities are not misused by the students.

“We will be blocking pornography and other undesirable sites, while providing free WiFi facilities on campus, to ensure it is used purely for academic purpose,” managing director of BELTRON, Rahul Singh, told journalists.

He said there would also be restrictions on data usage.

Authorities got alarmed after it was revealed that youths were extensively using the free WiFi facilities at the Patna junction to access porn sites.

The kids were simply getting a platform tickets costing Rs10 (Dh0.54) to reach the station and watching either porn sites or downloading Hindi movies most of the time.

A recent report had recently found Patna railway station topping the chart in terms of internet searches using free WiFi though maximum searches were for porn sites, prompting the authorities to hurriedly block such sites.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also suggested students use free WiFi for academic purposes only, and not for watching films.

“Downloading one-two movies is OK but the free WiFi facility in colleges and universities is aimed at helping the students download books and knowledge materials,” Kumar told a public meeting in Purnia town held earlier this week.

“But we have been informed one gentleman downloaded 300 movies on 22km stretch of free WiFi zone in the city,” Kumar revealed.

Authorities also plan to put restrictions on data usage, to avoid misuse.

“We will be putting a data usage limit. The quantum of data limit is being worked out,” added BELTRON MD.

India
