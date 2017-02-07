Mobile
India: Ruling party dismisses fear of legal tangle in Tamil Nadu

Official says AIADMK is awaiting governor Rao’s return to Chennai

Gulf News
 

Chennai: The AIADMK on Tuesday said the Governor is constitutionally obligated to swear-in duly-elected person as chief minister and that it was not worried over the legal challenges against impending swearing-in of V.K. Sasikala to the top elected post.

“It is a constitutional obligation on the part of a Governor to swear-in a duly-elected person as the Chief Minister,” AIADMK spokesperson Panruti S. Ramachandran told the media here.

Asked about the delay in the government formation, Ramachandran said the party is awaiting Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao’s return to Chennai.

“The AIADMK legislature party had unanimously elected Chinnamma (Sasikala) as its leader. We are waiting for Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao to return to Chennai — then all our MLAs will visit Raj Bhavan and present themselves before him as also provide him with the written intent of our party to form the government under the leadership of Chinnamma,” he said.

AIADMK General Secretary V.K. Sasikala is set to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after the resignation of O. Panneerselvam’s from the post was accepted by the Governor on Monday.

Ramachandran also dismissed as baseless the charges levelled by former Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker P.H. Pandian and former Rajya Sabha member Manoj Pandian earlier in the day.

He said it is for the doctors, and not others, to decide whether Jayalalithaa was poisoned.

Speaking to reporters earlier, Manoj Pandian claimed that Jayalalithaa had once told him that she may be poisoned to death.

“It was P.H. Pandian who is responsible for the disproportionate assets case against late J. Jayalalithaa and others,” said K.A. Sengottaiyan, an AIADMK legislator.

Sengottaiyan said all the five members of Pandian family were given positions/posts by the AIADMK and he is now talking against the party because he is not in any position.

