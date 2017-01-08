India rights panel says police raped tribal women in Maoist stronghold

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India rights panel says police raped tribal women in Maoist stronghold

Human rights of the victims have been grossly violated in Chhattisgarh, NHRC says

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: India’s rights watchdog said more than a dozen tribal women were raped and sexually assaulted by police in restive Chhattisgarh state, with the victims’ lawyer slamming authorities over delays in arresting the accused on Sunday.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said at least 16 women were “victims of rape, sexual and physical assault” after it concluded an investigation into reports that police attacked several villages in Bijapur district during an operation against Maoist rebels in October 2015.

“Prima facie, human rights of the victims have been grossly violated by the security personnel of the Government of Chhattisgarh for which the State Government is vicariously liable,” the government panel said in a statement on Saturday.

The NHRC said it was in the process of recording the testimonies of 20 more victims who were sexually assaulted during the incident.

Several media reports at that time said police officers had raped or sexually assaulted at least 40 women in five villages and destroyed and looted homes during the anti-Maoist operation.

The reports said 11 women were gang raped, including a 14-year-old girl and a pregnant woman.

Police filed an initial complaint and launched an investigation over the allegations but no arrests have been made yet.

Kishore Narayan, who is representing 14 victims, told AFP that the panel has backed their claims and accused the police of deliberately shielding the culprits.

“The victims gave the names of the policemen involved in the barbarity but nothing has happened. They carried a sham investigation and are trying to obfuscate the case,” Narayan said.

He said they have filed a petition in the Chhattisgarh High Court demanding an investigation by a special police team from outside the state.

Activists often accuse Indian security forces of committing gross human rights violations including extrajudicial killings, arson and sexual assault in the conflict torn region.

India is fighting thousands of armed Maoists rebels in the so-called “Red Corridor” which passes through swathes of resource-rich areas of central and eastern India and is mostly inhabited by underprivileged tribes.

The guerrillas — inspired by Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong — say they are fighting the Indian government for land, jobs and other rights for poor tribal groups, with thousands of lives lost in the decades-old insurgency.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

In anti-Modi stir, TMC blames PM for 120 deaths

Framed Gallery

Rally marks 1000 days since Chibok abduction

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: Highlights from the 2016 NYE fireweworks
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Snake on a plane grounds Emirates flight

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

Speeding drivers: Meet your friendly radars

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

5 UAE martyrs in Kandahar blast named

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

Dubai Ruler celebrates son’s 5th birthday

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

UAE: Security checks on foreign workers soon

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Terrorist’s family refuses condolences

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Watch: Where your bags go after check-in

Flags at half mast for killed UAE diplomats

Flags at half mast for killed UAE diplomats

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day

Kuwait deports nearly 80 expats a day