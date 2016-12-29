India: Owaisi, 3 others acquitted by court
Hyderabad: Prominent Indian MP Asaduddin Owaisi and several other leaders of his party were on Thursday acquitted by a Sangareddy court in a 2005 case related to the demolition of a mosque at Muttangi in Medak district.
Others who were cleared of various charges, including rioting, indulging in violence and preventing public servants from discharging their duties, include All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) floor leader in the state assembly Akbaruddin Owaisi and party MLAs Mumtaz Ahmad Khan and Syed Ahmad Pasha Quadri.
The cases were booked against the MIM leaders when they staged protests and blocked the traffic on the national highway following the demolition of the mosque by the local administration causing widespread anger and unrest among the local people.
Welcoming the court verdict Asaduddin Owaisi, who is also AIMIM president, demanded an apology from the Congress party, which was in power in the state at the time, over the demolition of the mosque.
“Will Congress leaders have courtesy to apologise now for the allowing the demolition of the mosque without following the due course of law,” he asked.
He said the Congress government was responsible for foisting the false cases on him and his party leaders.