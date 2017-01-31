India: Man slits throat to appease deity at a temple in Jharkhand

Patna: A man killed himself Tuesday by slitting his throat with a sharp knife at a temple in Jharkhand to appease the deity, prompting the authorities to shut the shrine for several hours.

The incident took place at Chhinnamasta temple, a Hindu pilgrimage centre located in Ramgarh district of Jharkhan.

Chhinnamasta, a headless deity, is depicted in religious paintings as standing atop a copulating couple holding her severed head in one hand and a scimitar in the other with blood jutting out from the neck.

Police said the victim, a staunch devotee of the deity, reached the temple early in the morning with a knife and made several rounds of the temple before slitting his throat in front of the statue.

Reports said the devotees who had gathered at the temple to offer prayers screamed in panic after watching the man killing himself but by the time they could rush to save him, he lay lifeless on the ground in a pool of blood. The man has been identified as Sanjay Nutt who hailed from Balihar village in Buxur district of Bihar and was posted in the country’s elite Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Witnesses said the man had come mentally prepared for sacrifice as he was carrying a scimitar similar to the one which the deity is seen carrying in her hand in the temple paintings.

Local police rushed to the spot and recovered his body. “We have informed the victim’s family about the incident. They told us that the deceased was an austere devotee of the deity and often talked about leaving the world one day,” police official Atim Kumar told the media.

The incident caused panic in the surrounding areas as the authorities locked up temple and stopped all rituals there for hours. The prayers could be resumed later in the afternoon only after the temple priests purified the premises with water from five rivers and milk from five cows.

“It was really a horrible scene. The man offered prayers before the deity and then slit his throat himself before the deity. We had never seen such incidents in the past, we only read in the religious books,” said temple priest Shubhashish Panda.