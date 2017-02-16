Mobile
India: Man gets 10-year jail term for raping daughter

Physically challenged daughter had confided in her mother about the abuse she had been facing

Gulf News
 

Hyderabad: A special court in Vijayawada has convicted a father of raping his daughter and sentenced him to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

Special court judge A. Gridhar pronounced the judgement less than a year after the case of rape was booked against 38-year-old D. Yedukondalu by Vijayawada police. The court has also imposed Rs30,000 (Dh1,644) fine on the convict failing which he will have to undergo another six months of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, Yedukondalu, a farm labour and father of three children was an alcoholic and had repeatedly raped his physically challenged daughter, aged 15, at home.

After the victim revealed the horror she was facing to her mother Nagamma, a complaint was lodged with the police on April 20 last year. The police arrested the accused and filed charges in the special court.

The accused’s wife too was working as daily wage labourer and the couple have another daughter, who is seven, and a son. The accused targeted the disabled girl and exploited her sexually for six months taking advantage of the fact that the other children would be away at school, the prosecution told the court.

During the hearing, the court recorded the statements of 15 people including the mother of the victim and other family members and the judge pronounced the father guilty.

Assistant Public Prosecutor D. Sambasiva Rao expressed satisfaction that the court was able to deliver a verdict within 10 months.

The court directed the Mandal Legal Services Authority to extend the necessary help for education, welfare and livelihood to the victim and her siblings.

