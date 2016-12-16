India: Man elopes with mother-in-law, probe on

Patna: A newly-wed man eloped with his mother-in-law in Bihar in what is being described as one of the most unusual love affairs of the outgoing year.

The bizarre incident took place at Choti-Dhankar village under Sabour police station in Bhagalpur district, some 230km east of Patna, prompting the police to launch an investigation. Both remain untraceable till date.

Reports said Medi Mandal, a resident of Bhagalpur district in Bihar, had married off his daughter Soni Kumari to Yogendra Singh of Itawa district in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh state two months ago.

After they got married, the man started visiting his in-laws’ home in Bhagalpur during which he fell in love with his mother-in-law Ruby Devi and eventually eloped with her on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after Mandal reached the police on Thursday with the request to help get back his wife.

“My son-in-law has eloped with my wife. Please help me get back my wife,” was Mandal’s request to the stunned local Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar. The police have ordered an investigation.

“We are investigating the case and hope to find the lady soon,” said a local police official Neeraj Tiwari, entrusted with the task of investigation. The eloping woman is a mother of three children.

The development has left Mandal in a state of shock. “I had never imagined even in my wildest dream that my own son-in-law would elope with my wife. He didn’t bother that she is like his mother,” Mandal told mediapersons yesterday. “Now, who will trust this pious relationship?”

Earlier in June this year, in another case in Bihar, Suraj Mahato had entered into wedlock with his mother-in-law at a local court, ignoring strong objections and protests from society. The unusual wedding had taken place at Dhamdaha block in Purnia district, more than 350km east of Patna.

Mahto, a resident of neighbouring Madhepura district, had been earlier married to Lalita Devi, a resident of Purnia district, and the couple had a son.

The twist in the tale came when Mahto fell seriously ill, and his mother-in-law’ who lived alone, came to look after him. In due course, both fell in love. The affection got so intense that both would talks for hours over cell phone. If that was not enough, the man began frequently meeting her mother-in-law after she returned to her home.

When the matter reached man’s wife, she tried to get her mother to stay away from her husband. But her mother had refused. The hapless wife even requested her father who worked in a factory in Delhi to intervene. He too tried but in vain. The local villagers also objected to their “unholy” relations. but nothing worked.

Eventually, they eloped on June 1 and tied the nuptial knot at a local temple. Five days later, they approached a local court to get married. Later, however, they filed a divorce petition in the court, admitting their “folly”.