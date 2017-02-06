India: Lalu to campaign for son-in-law in Uttar Pradesh

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad has formally announced plans to campaign for the ruling Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Uttar Pradesh elections.

The seven-phase assembly elections begin this weekend on February 11.

He will begin his poll campaign from Wednesday, February 8, to seek votes in favour of his son-in-law Rahul Yadav who is contesting from Secunderabad seat in Bulandshaher district. Rahul is married to Prasad’s fourth daughter Ragini Kumari, and ensuring victory of his son-in-law, thus, remains the prime concern of the RJD president.

“I will be addressing three election rallies on February 8 but the next phase of my campaign schedule will be chalked in accordance with the requirement by the SP,” Prasad told the media today adding he had asked the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to call him as when he required his help.

He claimed the SP-Congress alliance was returning to power with thumping majority in UP as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was nowhere in the scene.

Describing the UP elections as politically significant, the RJD president said the defeat in this election would politically finish the BJP in the country.

“The defeat in the Bihar assembly elections has destroyed the confidence of the BJP by half and another such repeat in UP polls will fully eliminate the party,” he predicted.

Two of Prasad’s seven daughters are married in the SP family, and he had been quite concerned after the flame of rebellion gripped the family of Mulayam Singh Yadav, his ‘samadhi’ (father-in-law of his daughters).

The RJD leader tried hard to bring truce in the family. Right from beginning, he had been supporting UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and also backed his stand to enter into an alliance with the Congress.

Prasad has been taking keen interest in the UP politics although his party was not contesting the elections there.

In contrast, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has announced he would not campaign for any party in UP.

He is peeved at the way his Janata Dal United (JD-U) was kept out of the secular alliance comprising SP and the Congress despite repeated bids by the party leadership.

Reports said the JD-U was seeking for a broader alliance, the kind of which was seen during the Bihar state polls.

However, the SP-Congress leadership didn’t take notice of Kumar’s appeal, prompting him to ultimately opt out of UP polls.