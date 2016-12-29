India: Karnataka gang suspected in Telangana gold heist

Hyderabad: Cyberabad police have intensified the hunt for a four-member gang that stole gold ornaments weighing 46kg from the office of the Muthoot Finance.

The gang committed the brazen robbery on the outskirts of Hyderabad, while posing as officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sandeep Shandaliya said police suspected the involvement of a gang of con men from Karnataka and CCTV footage of traffic at various exit points was being analysed to identify the getaway vehicle’s movements.

The black 4x4 used in the daring heist was found on Thursday, near Gulbarga, strengthening suspicions the gang hailed from Karnataka, a police official said.

Another reason for suspecting the Karnataka link was that a similar crime was committed in the state only three months ago.

The police have issued the sketches of four suspects and sought the help of the people in nabbing them.

“Sixteen special teams are at work to trace them”, Shandaliya said.

The teams were carrying out searches at Gulbarga in Karnataka and some places in Maharashtra. The police have also not ruled out the hand of an insider in committing the crime.

The audacity of the con men has created a sensation in the city, with the crime copying elements of the famous Akshay Kumar-starring film Special 26.

In the film, a major heist is carried out at Beeramguda, under Ramachandrapuram Police station jurisdiction, in Sangareddy district adjoining Hyderabad.

This is the second time Muthoot Finance company has been targeted in this manner.

In a separate case, 5kg of gold ornaments were looted from another office of the company in 2015 and the case is still unresolved.