Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

India celebrates 68th R-Day

As many as 21 of the 25 children who won the National Bravery Award also participated in the parade

  • Central Reserve Police Force soldiers march during a Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Thursday. India Image Credit: AP
  • Indian army's mechanised columns on display at the Rajpath during the 68th Republic Day parade, in New DelImage Credit: PTI
Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Marking the anniversary of the day the country’s Constitution was adopted in 1950, India celebrated its 68th Republic Day on Thursday, with customary grand parade showcasing its military might and resplendent cultural diversity, with His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces as the Chief Guest.

A massive ground-to-air security apparatus was put in place in the national capital Delhi following intelligence warnings of a terror attack through air. There had been specific inputs recently that militant groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba were planning to launch an aerial attack on important personalities during the Republic Day celebrations.

As part of the multi-layered security, around 60,000 security personnel were deployed across Delhi.

Besides Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi and President Pranab Mukherjee, the ceremonial parade was watched by Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed, Vice President Hamid Ansari, former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and the country’s top political, military and diplomatic brass.

Tableaux from 17 states and Union Territories and six central ministries and departments showcased the varied historical, art and cultural heritage of the country. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was the theme of the tableau of the Central Board of Excise and Customs.

President Mukherjee presented bravery and other awards, including those to soldiers who carried out the surgical strikes against terrorists in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir last year.

As many as 21 of the 25 children who won the National Bravery Award also participated in the parade. Four children received the award posthumously.

Mukherjee also presented the gallantry award ‘Ashok Chakra’ to late soldier Hangpan Dada’s wife Chasen Lowang. Dada showed exemplary bravery while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir in May last year.

About 600 boys and girls from three schools in Delhi and a group of school children from South Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur performed colourful dances on varied themes.

Before the parade began, PM Modi, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and chiefs of Indian Army, Navy and Air Force laid wreaths at ‘Amar Jawan Jyoti’, the war memorial at the India Gate.

President Mukherjee, PM Modi and other leaders also greeted the nation on the Republic Day occasion. In his televised address to the nation on the eve of the Republic Day, Mukherjee hailed India’s pluralism and diversity.

Modi greeted citizens in the morning by tweeting, “Republic Day greetings to everyone.”

On Thursday, braving light drizzle, the crowds cheered the contingents of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. The marching contingents of Army included horse-mounted columns of the 61st Cavalry, the Mechanised Infantry Regiment, the Bihar Regiment, the 39 Gorkha Training Centre, 58 Gorkha Training Centre, the Madras Engineering Group and Centre and 103 Infantry Battalion.

The Navy contingent comprised 144 young sailors and it was led by Lieutenant Aparna Nair. President Pranab Mukherjee took the salute of marching contingents.

The ‘Black Cat’ commandos of counter-terror force National Security Guard (NSG) participated in the parade for the first time drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

Indian Army’s missile firing T-90 ‘Bhishma’ tank, Infantry Combat Vehicle BMP-2K, Mobile Autonomous Launcher of the BrahMos Missile System, Weapon Locating Radar ‘Swathi’ and Akash Weapons System, and Dhanush artillery guns were the main attractions of the parade.

Four Mi-17 V5 helicopters in inverted ‘Y’ formation showered flower petals on the entire parade route at Rajpath.

The grand finale of the parade was a breathtaking fly-past by Indian Air Force. India’s indigenous Light Combat Aircraft Tejas made a debut at the Republic Day parade along with long-range howitzer Dhanush. Three Tejas aircraft went past above Rajpath in Vic formation at 780km/h.

More from India

tags from this story

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGNUnited Arab Emirates
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGNNarendra Modi
India
follow this tag on MGNIndia
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGNAbu Dhabi
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGNPakistan

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

United Arab Emirates
follow this tag on MGN
Narendra Modi
follow this tag on MGN
India
follow this tag on MGN
Abu Dhabi
follow this tag on MGN
Pakistan
follow this tag on MGN

Also In India

S.M. Krishna takes potshots at leadership

Framed Gallery

Trump travel ban sparks protests at US airports

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Mohammad concludes three-day India visit

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Kuwait executes Shaikh Faisal, 6 others

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Miss Universe: Vote for your candidate here

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Trump to limit access for certain immigrants

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Drugs worth Dh46m seized in Sharjah

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

Shaikh Mohammad surprises Dubai diners

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

How to buy fresh fish: official explains

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

Mohammad Bin Rashid offers funeral prayers

What's special this Indian Republic Day

What's special this Indian Republic Day