India: Bihar officials banned from drinking

Those caught under the influence of alcohol could face severe punishment, including dismissal from jobs

Image Credit: PTI
Nitish Kumar
Gulf News
 

Patna: The ruling Grand Alliance government in Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come out with a harsher law to prohibit the state government employees as well as judicial officials from consuming alcohol whether in state or even outside.

The officials caught under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicants could face severe punishment, which includes their summary dismissal from jobs.

The state government brought in the new provision by making amendments in the existing service conduct rules of the officials. A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet held on Wednesday evening under the chairmanship of the chief minister.

“Under the new rules, no judicial officers or state government officials can now take drinks or any form of intoxicants even on their visits outside the state. If caught breaching the law, severe punitive action will be initiated against them, which could range from fine and suspension to service termination depending upon nature of offence,” state cabinet secretary Brajesh Malhotra told the media.

Authorities said the government would conduct random medical tests, scan the social media posts or even resort to sting operations to arrest the erring officials. The government the move came after it was informed no senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) or Indian Police Service (IPS) officials have been arrested on drinking charge in the past one year of the total prohibition implemented in Bihar.

“Of the 22,000-odd people arrested under the dry law, none is an IAS or IPS official,” a visitor told the chief minister at a weekly public interaction meeting held on Monday.

The state government enforced total prohibition in Bihar in April last year under pressures from the women organisations who demanded for a total ban on consumption of liquor to stop domestic violence. Last month, the state government even formed world’s longest human chain against alcoholism.

India
