India awaits court decision on bullfighting

Minister confident court will take care of sentiments of society

Gulf News
 

New Delhi: Amid a growing chorus in support of the bull taming sport Jallikattu, the government in India on Tuesday said it will take a stand on the issue once the matter is decided by Supreme Court while hoping that the apex court will “take care” of the sentiments of the society.

A day after Tamil Nadu government urged the Centre to consider promulgating an ordinance to enable the conduct of the sport, Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave said that the matter should be looked into especially when there is no violence involved in the sport and it has been a tradition of a society.

A day after film star Kamal Hassan defended Jallikattu, saying all those who hate the bull sport should give up on biryani too, Dave wondered why cognisance is not being taken when the sport is animal friendly and non violent.

“Presently the case is in the Supreme Court. The decision is pending. When the decision is pending, at that time, as a government we only can wait for the decision. Before decision, it is difficult to say what can be done.

“But the moment the decision comes, tomorrow or day after tomorrow, we will take our stand. I think the Court will take care of the sentiments of society. It is the tradition. The moment decision will come, we will examine and we will go ahead,” Dave told reporters.

TN Chief Minister O Panneerselvam has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying “Given that Pongal festival, which holds great importance to the people of Tamil Nadu, is less than a week away and Jallikattu is an integral part of the Pongal festivities, considering the urgency of the issue, Government of India should consider promulgating an ordinance removing the legal impediments, enabling the conduct of Jallikattu during Pongal, 2017,” he said in the letter.

“When the matter is in SC, then the decision is not there. Hearing is almost complete. Now SC is supposed to give decision. The moment they will, government will take its decision,” Dave said when asked if the government can come out with an ordinance as demanded by the state.

Defending the game of Jallikattu currently banned in Tamil Nadu, superstar Kamal Haasan had on Monday reportedly said he is a big fan and all those who hate the bull sport should give up on biryani too.

“I have a pulse on the society. A star has said.In Jallikattu we are not preparing Biryani or making shorba. It’s a very animal friendly thing. They are making biryani and you are not saying anything.

“Here they are just going to play with that and it is a simply non violent activity, we are not taking cognisance. I am closely keeping watch on that. I am very much concerned about TN. But at present, we are expecting a stay and decision from Supreme Court,” Dave said.

