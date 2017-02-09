In unique step, Kerala bank staff set out to shame defaulters

Mobile
Site
  • GN Network
    • Aquarius

      The monthly women's lifestyle magazine offering real solutions for real women.

    • Friday

      The most read magazine in the UAE. Lively, intelligent and thought-provoking.

    • GN Focus

      Focused reports on events, business and lifestyle. In depth, insightful, influential.

    • Inside Out

      An inspiring home interiors magazine showcasing the best interior design.

    • tabloid!

      The No. 1 source for entertainment, lifestyle & fashion in the UAE.

    • Weekend Review

      In-depth look at issues behind the news, with sections on people, books and art.

    • Wheels

      A weekly motoring magazine packed with the latest local and global motoring news, reviews and views.

    • GNTECH

      Gadget soup for the techy soul. News and reviews with our own irreverent spin

    • Baby & Child

      From pregnancy to playdates in the UAE

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

  • Classifieds
      • GNCars

        The UAE's first stop shop for buying and selling cars.

      • GNCareers

        Give your career a boost. Find the best and latest jobs.

      • GNClassifieds

        The site for buying and selling almost anything.

      • GNproperty

        Region's leading property site for buying and renting.

  • Apps
  • Subscribe
  • Quick Links
    • E-Paper

      Digital version of today’s newspaper, exactly as it is in print.

    • Mobile Version

      The fast and light-weight mobile version of GulfNews.com.

    • Advertising Guide

      Get your brand seen in the region's most read newspaper.

    • SMS News Alerts

      The fastest way to hear about major breaking stories.

    • Goodliving

      100s of offers, half price deals, 2 for 1s - and more.

    • Contact Us

      Have something you want to tell us, a question, or complaint?

    • Gulf News Store

      Buy latest products from our online store

In unique step, Kerala bank staff set out to shame defaulters

They protested in front of their homes and offices in an effort to recover dues from them

Gulf News
 

Thiruvananthapuram: Loan defaulters in India, both wilful and others, have long taken banks in the country for a ride, caring two hoots about repayment after availing loans. Their game may soon be up, going by the determination of a Kerala-based bank to recover its dues.

The staff and retired employees of Kerala’s Thrissur-based Catholic Syrian Bank have decided to shame defaulters by protesting in front of their homes and offices in an effort to recover dues from them.

Their hope is that many of the defaulters who enjoy a high social status and lead luxurious lives could be exposed and would pay up their dues. Bank staff say the intention is not to vilify the individuals concerned, but to draw attention to the predicament of the banks owing to non-repayment of loans, and thereby motivate defaulters to pay up.

Their strategy was put into action on Thursday in Kochi, when staff and retired hands of the bank marched in unison to the residence of a loan defaulter at Edapally in Kochi and sat in protest in front of his house.

The bank staff have planned to initially carry out this protest against those who have defaulted on loans over Rs5 million (Dh273,960). Accordingly, staff have identified 35 defaulters and the protests will be held at 20 different places where these defaulters are based.

The development is significant considering the rising level of non-performing assets of Indian banks, which is casting a shadow over the performance of the national economy in the near term. The Catholic Syrian Bank is also affected by a high level of NPAs.

The initiative by the bank staff comes also in the backdrop of big-time defaulters like Vijay Mallya of the United Breweries group having exited the country after running up dues to banks worth over Rs100 billion.

India had passed the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act in 2002, a legislation that allows banks and financial institutions to auction residential or commercial properties of defaulters to recover loans. However, the lag in pushing their cases through the meandering process of law has meant that recoveries continue to be time-consuming.

Earlier this week, another Kerala-based bank, the Federal Bank, started attaching the properties of Pepper Vine, a three-star tourism property in Thekkady following non-repayment of a Rs110-million loan. The bank had earlier attached the property of another hotel in the same tourist destination.

The Catholic Syrian Bank deputy general manager P.V. Surendranath was quoted as saying his colleagues would stage silent protests outside the offices and residential premises of defaulters, requesting them to repay their dues.

More from India

tags from this story

India
follow this tag on MGNIndia

filed under

GulfNewsNewsAsiaIndia

tags

India
follow this tag on MGN
force india

Also In India

Modi likes peeping into bathrooms: Rahul

Framed Gallery

Saturday Snapshots: Till the last hurdle crossed

GNTV Videos

PlayWatch: A look at Karama's graffiti art
Loading...

Most Popular on Gulf News

New UAE entry visa system approved

New UAE entry visa system approved

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

Man who bought No 1 car plate goes on trial

2017 UAE holidays

2017 UAE holidays

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Meet Dubai's first female royal pilot

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Man tried to set himself on fire at Kaaba

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Newly-wed woman on bike killed in RAK

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

Jet ski scam costs tourists Dh20,000

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

What excess sugar in diet does to your body

UAE to adopt new entry visa system

UAE to adopt new entry visa system