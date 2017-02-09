In unique step, Kerala bank staff set out to shame defaulters

Thiruvananthapuram: Loan defaulters in India, both wilful and others, have long taken banks in the country for a ride, caring two hoots about repayment after availing loans. Their game may soon be up, going by the determination of a Kerala-based bank to recover its dues.

The staff and retired employees of Kerala’s Thrissur-based Catholic Syrian Bank have decided to shame defaulters by protesting in front of their homes and offices in an effort to recover dues from them.

Their hope is that many of the defaulters who enjoy a high social status and lead luxurious lives could be exposed and would pay up their dues. Bank staff say the intention is not to vilify the individuals concerned, but to draw attention to the predicament of the banks owing to non-repayment of loans, and thereby motivate defaulters to pay up.

Their strategy was put into action on Thursday in Kochi, when staff and retired hands of the bank marched in unison to the residence of a loan defaulter at Edapally in Kochi and sat in protest in front of his house.

The bank staff have planned to initially carry out this protest against those who have defaulted on loans over Rs5 million (Dh273,960). Accordingly, staff have identified 35 defaulters and the protests will be held at 20 different places where these defaulters are based.

The development is significant considering the rising level of non-performing assets of Indian banks, which is casting a shadow over the performance of the national economy in the near term. The Catholic Syrian Bank is also affected by a high level of NPAs.

The initiative by the bank staff comes also in the backdrop of big-time defaulters like Vijay Mallya of the United Breweries group having exited the country after running up dues to banks worth over Rs100 billion.

India had passed the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act in 2002, a legislation that allows banks and financial institutions to auction residential or commercial properties of defaulters to recover loans. However, the lag in pushing their cases through the meandering process of law has meant that recoveries continue to be time-consuming.

Earlier this week, another Kerala-based bank, the Federal Bank, started attaching the properties of Pepper Vine, a three-star tourism property in Thekkady following non-repayment of a Rs110-million loan. The bank had earlier attached the property of another hotel in the same tourist destination.

The Catholic Syrian Bank deputy general manager P.V. Surendranath was quoted as saying his colleagues would stage silent protests outside the offices and residential premises of defaulters, requesting them to repay their dues.