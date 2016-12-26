Hyderabad High Court bans cockfighting

Hyderabad: Cockfighting, traditionally a highlight of the Sankranti festival in Andhra Pradesh, will remain banned not only during the festival but throughout the year, a court has ruled.

The Sankranti festival is held in January every year.

The Hyderabad High Court issued the order on Monday, based on a petition filed by the Animal Welfare Board of India, Humane Society International/India and various other organisations.

The organisations strongly oppose cockfighting on grounds of cruelty to animals and the fact that it also involves massive betting in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The court ordered the governments of both Telugu states to ensure that no cockfighting takes place during Sankranti from now on.

Despite the government issuing a ban order last year, betting syndicates managed to organised the cock fighting at many places in the two states during Sankranti last year.

While hearing the petition on Monday, the court suo moto amended the original petition extending the prohibition on cockfights wholly and not just during the period of Sankranti of 2017.

Highlighting the cruelty to roosters, the petitioners said the birds were fitted with razor sharp blades on their legs, while they fought to death, and spectators placed bets on them.

Welcoming the court order N.G. Jayasimha, a member of the Animal Welfare Board of India, and managing director of Humane Society International/India said, “We are delighted that the Hyderabad High Court has upheld the ban on cockfighting.

“Cockfighting is not only cruel to animals but also encourages gambling and child labour. A practice that glorifies so many illegal activities should have no place in a civilised society.”

Gauri Maulekhi, government affairs liaison for HSI/India, the implead petitioner in the matter stated, “We have largely ignored the social and economic repercussions of cockfighting. From betting on lives of animals to child labour and sale of illicit liquor, the ominous practice of cockfighting leaves every opportunity open to exploit humans and animals alike.

“We expect the state to strictly follow the orders and ensure that people responsible for organising cockfighting are booked under the law.”

He said they were encouraging any member of the public to report any cockfight held during Sankranti, or any other season, at their nearest police station or by calling the HSI/India hotline.

The petitioners also argued Section 11(1) and (n) of the Prevention of Cruelty to animal act makes inciting and organising animal fights an offence.

The petition was filed in the Hyderabad High Court in 2014 seeking directions to the government of Andhra Pradesh to prevent cockfights.

When the High Court upheld the ban, in 2015 a politician from Andhra Pradesh filed a Special Leave Petition against the order of the High Court.

The Supreme Court ordered a status quo and remanded the matter to the High Court.

In January 2016, the government of Andhra Pradesh filed an affidavit on steps proposed to be taken for preventing cockfights. However, cockfights were being conducted across Andhra Pradesh and many places in Telangana.